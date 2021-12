Two Amazon workers reportedly died within hours of each other on 28 and 29 November, with one dying at the facility and another after they were taken away by an ambulance. The workers were reportedly on duty at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. According to two workers who spoke out after the incident, the pair were told to carry on working despite feeling unwell. Workers who spoke with the worker right organisation More Perfect Union claimed that six people have died at the facility in 2021 and have accused Amazon of trying to cover up the incidents. Amazon...

ADVOCACY ・ 8 HOURS AGO