A winter storm is expected to develop and move across the Midwest on New Year’s Day. The storm has the potential to cause significant travel impacts across parts of the region. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the track of the storm, with these two scenarios representing the northern and southern extremes. A more northern track will result in mainly rain across much of Missouri and southern Illinois, while a more southern track would bring the first measurable snowfall to parts of the forecast area. If you have travel plans across the Midwest this weekend please stay tuned to the latest forecast and plan accordingly.

