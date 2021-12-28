US Retail Sales Surge over Holiday Season

More Americans took on debt this holiday season than in 2020, according to a new survey by LendingTree. From making travel plans to purchasing gifts for loved ones, more than a third of American consumers (36%) incurred holiday debt this season up from 31% in 2020. This year, borrowers owe an average of $1,249, down 10% from $1,381 last season, LendingTree found. And while most holiday borrowers with debt put it on their credit cards (62%), nearly 40% of Americans used buy now, pay later (BNPL) financing for holiday gifts this year. This is up slightly from 37% in 2020, reported LendingTree....

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO