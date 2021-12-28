What’s The Trading Power of Your DVC Points?

The time has finally come! We can get our first look at how much time Genie+ can save you based on real data collected at the parks! We hypothesized on these potential time savings back in the fall before anything had actually been released. It’s actually pretty fun (and sometimes humbling) to go back and see what I got right and what I got wrong in that series of posts (MK, EP, HS, AK). And now we’re getting some glimpses of what happens with Genie+ in the real world. Two weeks ago we saw how return times shift throughout the day, which impacts how many reservations you can use in a day. And last week we peeked at actual time savings compared to standby at attractions where we had enough collected data to do that.
