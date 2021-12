Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai must face questioning in a California federal court lawsuit over privacy concerns surrounding Google’s “incognito” web browsing mode. Lawyers for the consumers who sued want to ask Pichai about user misconceptions of their privacy online while using Google’s Chrome browser. Pichai is subject to up to two hours of testimony under an order issued Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO