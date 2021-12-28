ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. CDC raises COVID-19 travel warnings for Malta, Moldova, Sweden, Argentina

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it raised COVID-19...

TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Observer

CDC Moves France, Portugal and 5 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest travel guidance, and is warning Americans against traveling to seven new destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC moved France, Portugal, Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania to its highest Level 4 “Do Not Travel” category, indicating a “Very High” rate of transmission.
WORLD
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Iran bars travellers from parts of Western Europe over Omicron fears

DUBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Iran has banned the entry of travellers from Britain, France, Denmark and Norway for 15 days as part of curbs following the discovery of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the Middle East's worst-hit country. State television said on Sunday a similar ban...
WORLD
Gephardt Daily

Israel bans travel to U.S., several other nations due to Omicron COVID-19 surges

Dec. 20 (UPI) — Top Israeli government officials agreed on Monday to start banning citizens from traveling to the United States and nine other countries, beginning this week, due to the rapid growth of COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Cabinet voted to add...
TRAVEL
KRON4 News

Israel to ban travel to U.S., Canada due to COVID

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel […]
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. administers 490 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 490,030,849 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 602,523,315 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. Those figures are up from the 488,296,089 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

France weighs new Covid restrictions in Omicron fight

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce new Covid measures on Monday as the country braces for a new surge in cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Officials have warned that hospitals again risk being overwhelmed after a record 100,000 cases were reported Saturday, the highest daily level in France since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. Health experts have estimated the number of daily cases could increase rapidly by mid-January, even though millions of people have received booster shots in recent weeks. Nearly 3,300 people are currently in intensive care, again above the crisis threshold of 3,000 set by authorities for handling the worst cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Malta tightens restrictions as COVID-19 cases spike

VALLETTA (Reuters) – The Mediterranean islands of Malta became the latest European nation on Thursday to tighten COVID-19 restrictions as virus numbers hit a new record for a second successive day. Health Minister Chris Fearne said events where people could not be seated were being banned from Dec. 27...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Australia to shorten COVID-19 booster dose intervals from January

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will shorten the interval for people to receive their COVID-19 booster shots to four months from five from Jan. 4, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday, as the country grapples with record infections fuelled by the Omicron variant. The wait time will be further...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

New Jamaica Travel Update: CDC Lowers COVID-19 Travel Risk

Jamaica has been downgraded from a Level 3 to a Level 2 designation by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in recognition of the country’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 effectively. This new classification places the destination in a risk category lower than that of more than 70 percent of countries worldwide.
TRAVEL
kdal610.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to ease a shortage of COVID-19 tests as the Omicron variant threatened to overwhelm hospitals and stifle travel plans as it spreads across the country this holiday week. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Austria’s vaccine board recommends fourth COVID jab for some

ZURICH (Reuters) – Austria should offer some healthcare staff and other key workers a fourth COVID-19 jab, the National Vaccination Board said in updated guidance published late on Thursday, citing risks from the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. But it said there was not enough scientific data for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy reports 202 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 78,313 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 202 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 142 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 78,313 from 30,810, hitting a fresh record in terms of new cases since the start of the pandemic. Italy has registered 136,955...
WORLD

