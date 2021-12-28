One of Minnesota’s Best Wineries of 2021 is 45 Minutes from Owatonna!

(Alexandria, MN) In a fitting bookend to an amazing 13 year career at Carlos Creek Winery in Alexandria, Kim and Tami Bredeson celebrated their venture over a bottle of wine. They will be retiring at the end of the month. The celebratory wine was not one of their own wines, but one from a legend in winemaking, the Mondavi family's Opus One. Carlos Creek Winery winemaker Russ Funk presented the couple with the bottle during a celebration party inside their completely restored Grande Stables Reception Hall. In 2007 Kim and Tami received a bottle of Opus One as a gift from the Napa winery in appreciation for a wooden mantle that Kim had created. That one bottle led to a journey of making Carlos Creek Winery into one of the premiere wineries in the state. Ironically when they bought the business in April of 2008 the Reception Hall was just a dirt floor stable that housed previous owner Bob Johnson's horses. Since then it has been filled numerous times with every kind of celebration imaginable. From hundreds of wedding receptions, community celebrations to the annual Grape Stomp, this building alone has seen a lot of smiling faces. And that is just one building! With Tami's constant drive for improvement and creative mind for marketing, and Kim's talent for carpentry and ability to learn just about anything, the Bredesons have led a long list of improvements to the winery that parallel their increase in sales as well. The biggest surge in sales and awareness took place when they began their Minnesota Nice wines. Since then they have won countless awards for their many varieties of wines. They've improved every building, added a full production and office building, a brewery and a wood-over pizza restaurant.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO