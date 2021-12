Tunisia's navy rescued 78 migrants on Wednesday and retrieved the body of another after their boat sank off the country's coast during a bid to reach Europe, the defence ministry said. They had "intended to slip across the maritime border in the direction of Europe," but their boat ran into trouble 20 kilometres (12 miles) off the coast south of Tunisia's second city of Sfax, the ministry said.

