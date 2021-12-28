ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Inside the Cambridges' Christmas: Prince William gifted Kate a 'beautiful bracelet', while it was a camping kit for George, a video camera for Charlotte and a climbing frame for Louis, a source tells US Weekly

By Jessica Green For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Although they didn’t spend the day with the Queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton had an ‘extra special’ Christmas this year with their three children, according to US Weekly.

Describing how December 25th went for the family-of-five, an insider told the magazine that Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, woke up at 5am to check whether Santa Claus had visited their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall overnight.

'While Kate and William avoid overly spoiling the children, they let the rule slide at Christmas,' the source claimed.

George reportedly received a camping kit - including a tent, walkie-talkies and a flashlight - while Louis was given a climbing frame and Charlotte was treated to a children’s video camera. They also opened several games and books.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, treated his wife, also 39, to a ‘beautiful bracelet’ because he wanted to ‘make this Christmas extra special’, said the source.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyfVV_0dXYEgy500
Although they didn’t spend the day with the Queen, Prince William and Kate (pictured with Princess Charlotte) had an ‘extra special’ Christmas this year with their three children, according to US Weekly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0lpX_0dXYEgy500
Describing how December 25th went for the royal family-of-five (pictured), an insider told the magazine that Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, woke up at 5am to check whether Father Christmas had visited their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall overnight

Due to the Queen staying at Windsor, the family didn’t attend the usual royal get-together at Sandringham and instead Kate cooked a traditional Christmas roast for lunch, making a gingerbread house, chocolate log and apple pie for dessert with the children.

However, the Cambridges did video call Her Majesty, as well as Prince Charles and a ‘few other royal relatives’.

‘Kate cooked a traditional Christmas feast for lunch – turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, ham, roast potatoes and all the trimmings,’ the insider told the magazine.

She also ‘used her creative skills to decorate the table with candles, evergreen branches and cones as centrepieces’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFoPG_0dXYEgy500
Prince George, Princess Charlotte (pictured left) and Prince Louis attended church with their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Sandringham as they spent Christmas apart from their great-grandmother the Queen

The source added that the young royal children loved reading the jokes from their Christmas crackers.

Following Christmas, which they spent with members of the Middleton family, William and George watched their favourite team Aston Villa lose to Chelsea on Boxing Day.

On Christmas day, William and Kate shared a message to pay tribute to 'those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones'.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge jointly penned a tweet, which they signed off 'W&C' to indicate they had written it themselves, and posted it on Christmas morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Al5xq_0dXYEgy500
The Cambridge youngsters appeared alongside Prince William and Kate, both 39, as the family left the St Mary Magdalene Church near their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Pictured, Prince George

They said they recognised today is 'different to what so many of us had planned' following a spike in Covid cases in recent weeks, forcing people to isolate away from their families.

It read: 'This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned. From those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need – we are thinking of you. W & C.'

It is believed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will spend all the holiday season at Anmer Hall, in their home on the Queen's Sandringham estate. It is not known which members of Kate's family will be staying with them.

The Cambridges have not celebrated Christmas with the Middletons since 2016, when William, Kate, George and Charlotte visited a church in Bucklebury.

And although they were not with the Queen on Christmas Day, William and Kate will see her over the Christmas period, reported the Mirror.

