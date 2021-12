In temperatures below zero, anything falling from the clouds should be snow, right? Not necessarily. For much of the year any rain we see at ground level starts as snow higher up but melts as it encounters warmer air on its descent. Snow can fall all the way to the ground when the lowest levels of the atmosphere are cold enough that the snowflakes don’t melt or only partially melt. However, on occasion there can be sub-zero air at the surface but a warmer layer of just above.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 49 MINUTES AGO