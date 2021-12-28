ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

[EDITORIAL] The Devil Made Them Do It

By Jim Leach
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming 2022 election year will mean a lot of litmus tests for political hopefuls. Here in Illinois, at least for Republicans, that will apparently include a requirement for candidates to show their willingness to fight like the devil… against the devil… even if the Constitution winds up being collateral...

