Soapbox Sunday

Join us this week for What’s Cooking with Shelia Johnson as she has a conversation with the founder of Giving hope and Help, Jessica McCallop-McClellan. Jessica McCallop-McClellan is a motivational speaker, (Jessica Lynn Speaks Life), she has been the keynote speaker at many women’s events and inspirational movements. She is also the Founder and President of Giving Hope & Help Inc., “Voice of the voiceless”, survivor and advocate for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, education and cancer support advocate, philanthropist, voice for equality and justice as well the radio/internet talk show host of Jessica Lynn Speaks Life, formerly PURPOSE, PASSION & POWER with Jessica Lynn on KUAW Radio Station. Jessica has received several prestigious awards and recognitions from on her philanthropic work, humanitarianism, and leadership in the community and with Giving Hope & Help Inc.
