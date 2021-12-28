ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast

Soapbox Sunday

By Community Marketing
kkfi.org
 1 day ago

An annual tradition, anyone has a chance to...

kkfi.org

Comments / 0

Related
kkfi.org

Exploration

Dr. Michio Kaku will discuss God, religion, science and Einstein with John Brinster, former colleague of Einstein. KKFI News and Updates, Ticket Offers, Community Events, Fundraisers, Program and Podcast Updates, and other information relevant to you.
RELIGION
CBS Denver

More Performances Of ‘The Lion King’ Canceled At Denver Center For The Performing Arts

DENVER (CBS4) – Those hoping to see “The Lion King” at The Buell Theatre will have to wait a few more days. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced performances on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, both at 7:30 p.m., were canceled. The DCPA says performances are scheduled to resume on Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts) “We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our guests and The Lion King company remains our number one priority,” the DCPA stated. Those with tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday will be refunded. Those customers should receive information about refunds in their email. Those who bought tickets through a third party are suggested to contact that company directly. Days before Christmas, COVID-19 cases were detected within the company of The Lion King at The Buell Theatre in Denver — forcing organizers to cancel performances through the day after Christmas.
DENVER, CO
kkfi.org

Every Woman • December, 25th 2021 • What’s Cooking: Jessica McCallop-McClellan

Join us this week for What’s Cooking with Shelia Johnson as she has a conversation with the founder of Giving hope and Help, Jessica McCallop-McClellan. Jessica McCallop-McClellan is a motivational speaker, (Jessica Lynn Speaks Life), she has been the keynote speaker at many women’s events and inspirational movements. She is also the Founder and President of Giving Hope & Help Inc., “Voice of the voiceless”, survivor and advocate for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, education and cancer support advocate, philanthropist, voice for equality and justice as well the radio/internet talk show host of Jessica Lynn Speaks Life, formerly PURPOSE, PASSION & POWER with Jessica Lynn on KUAW Radio Station. Jessica has received several prestigious awards and recognitions from on her philanthropic work, humanitarianism, and leadership in the community and with Giving Hope & Help Inc.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
kkfi.org

The Tenth Voice • Saturday December 25th, 2021 – Trans Talk Christmas Gratitude Edition

This coming Saturday is Christmas, and we are going to devote the episode of the Tenth Voice on 90.1 FM KKFI, Kansas City Community Radio to giving thanks for good things in our life, sending well-wishes to people whom we care for but may be distant at this time, and giving specific and general well-wishes to those in the community. While we are hoping to get a lot of response from the transgender, non-binary, and intersex community and allies, we want to open it up to everyone in the big LGBTQIA+ family.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy