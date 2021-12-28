ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

One of Minnesota’s Best Wineries of 2021 is 45 Minutes from Owatonna!

By Shel B
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

I'll admit it. I love wine, and incidentally, wineries too. Now, I know we are no California when it comes to wineries, but Minnesota does hold its own when it comes to beautiful outdoor vineyards, and according to Minnesota's Best Magazine, one of the state's best wineries is only 45 minutes...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

The ‘Little Yellowstone of Minnesota’ is Just Two Hours Away from Rochester

Have you ever heard of 'the Little Yellowstone of Minnesota?' It's a park that is often called by that name, and it's just a little over two hours away from Rochester. My wife and I took a trip to the real Yellowstone National Park (the one in Wyoming and Montana) back in October and were stunned by the scenic beauty and natural features of America's very first national park. So when I stumbled on this story about a park called the 'Little Yellowstone of Minnesota' it caught my attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Two of Minnesota’s Coziest Towns are in Southeast Minnesota

Wintertime is a time that we all want to feel cozy in Minnesota. There are all sorts of ways to stay warm and cozy but there are whole towns around Minnesota, including in southeast Minnesota, that are considered to be the coziest in the state. There are two on this list of nine, made by Only in Your State, that are right here in southeast Minnesota. There are also two that are close to southeast Minnesota that are in the top nine.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crescent, MN
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
City
Alexandria, MN
Owatonna, MN
Food & Drinks
City
Owatonna, MN
Owatonna, MN
Lifestyle
City
Kasota, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
AM 1390 KRFO

Why Your 2022 Minnesota License Plate Tabs Could Be Delayed

If you need to renew your Minnesota license plate tabs early in 2022, here's a head's up that they could be delayed in getting to you. For nearly two years now, we've all been dealing with the ongoing pandemic and how it has affected many parts of our lives. From cancelations to events and activities taking place virtually, things have been different.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Carlos Creek Winery, One Chapter Ends, Another Begins

(Alexandria, MN) In a fitting bookend to an amazing 13 year career at Carlos Creek Winery in Alexandria, Kim and Tami Bredeson celebrated their venture over a bottle of wine. They will be retiring at the end of the month. The celebratory wine was not one of their own wines, but one from a legend in winemaking, the Mondavi family's Opus One. Carlos Creek Winery winemaker Russ Funk presented the couple with the bottle during a celebration party inside their completely restored Grande Stables Reception Hall. In 2007 Kim and Tami received a bottle of Opus One as a gift from the Napa winery in appreciation for a wooden mantle that Kim had created. That one bottle led to a journey of making Carlos Creek Winery into one of the premiere wineries in the state. Ironically when they bought the business in April of 2008 the Reception Hall was just a dirt floor stable that housed previous owner Bob Johnson's horses. Since then it has been filled numerous times with every kind of celebration imaginable. From hundreds of wedding receptions, community celebrations to the annual Grape Stomp, this building alone has seen a lot of smiling faces. And that is just one building! With Tami's constant drive for improvement and creative mind for marketing, and Kim's talent for carpentry and ability to learn just about anything, the Bredesons have led a long list of improvements to the winery that parallel their increase in sales as well. The biggest surge in sales and awareness took place when they began their Minnesota Nice wines. Since then they have won countless awards for their many varieties of wines. They've improved every building, added a full production and office building, a brewery and a wood-over pizza restaurant.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Wineries#Roommates#Vineyards#Food Drink#Beverages#Best Wineries Of 2021#Best Magazine
kfgo.com

Minnesota town breaks record for longest skate path in US

WARROAD, Minn. – The Minnesota town of Warroad now boasts the longest skate path in the country after residents paved the path last year as a way for community members to safely gather amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Riverbend Skate Path along the Warroad River in northern Minnesota has...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AM 1390 KRFO

The Best Chicken Sandwich in Iowa is Not From a Fast Food Place

It seems like everybody is getting in on the "Chicken Sandwich Wars" these days. Popeye's, Chick-fil-A, Burger King, Culver's, McDonald's... pretty much every fast food restaurant has their own version of the chicken sandwich now. But, it wasn't a fast food restaurant that was awarded the best chicken sandwich in Iowa by the website Love Food. It was a restaurant that's unique to the state of Iowa, and probably not a place you'd think to order chicken!
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

What’s the Most Popular Christmas Cookie in Minnesota?

There's no shortage of lovely baked goodies during the holidays, but when it comes to Christmas cookies, just which kind is the most popular here in Minnesota?. Right off the bat, let me say that, much like beers, there pretty much isn't any cookie that I don't like. But I'm not sure that I buy the results of this Christmas Cookie survey, especially when it comes to what it says is the most popular Christmas cookie here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy