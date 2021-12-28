Nonpoint premieres video for “Back in the Game” song off new ﻿’Ruthless’﻿ EP

Earlier this year, Canadian glam rock artist Art d’Ecco shared his sophomore album In Standard Definition, returning with a swaggering vintage bent and prescient meditations on entertainment and celebrity. Calling back to iconic touchstones like David Bowie and T Rex, Art d’Ecco evokes the era in sound and setup, recording to a 2-inch tape on a 50-year-old console, while joining with producer/engineer Colin Stewart (Black Mountain, New Pornographers, Destroyer). Today, Art d’Ecco is back again, sharing the new music video for his single, “Good Looks,” premiering with Under the Radar.
