Urgent warning issued after 'superman' ecstasy pills that could be toxic enough to kill are found circulating in Sydney before New Years Eve

There is an urgent warning for Sydneysiders ahead of New Year's Eve after high-dose MDMA pills have started circulating through the Harbour City.

NSW Police have seized a number of Superman ecstasy tablets that have double the normal dose of the drug.

The pills, which could have life-threatening toxicity, are blue, round and feature the Superman logo.

Health officials are warning residents not to take anything they don't recognise or know the effects of.

Sydney's New Year festivals have been tainted by overdoses and deaths, including a particularly deadly season in 2019.

The Acting Medical Director of the NSW Poisons Information Centre said high doses of MDMA, similar to those found in the Superman pills, is enough to kill the taker.

'It can cause severe agitation and paranoia, raised body temperature, seizures or fits, irregular heart rhythm and death,' Professor Andrew Dawson said.

'While one MDMA tablet or capsule alone can cause life-threatening toxicity, the risk is greatly increased if high doses or multiple MDMA tablets or capsules are consumed over a short period, or if MDMA is consumed in combination with other stimulants, such as alcohol and cocaine.'