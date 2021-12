The Nasdaq did very well in 2021. Some see a pullback being imminent in 2022. But the market has often gone up many years in a row. The stock market has been roaring ahead in the last part of December, with investors taking full advantage of a Santa Claus rally to enjoy further gains. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) has been lagging behind the record performances of its fellow benchmarks, but even the Nasdaq saw solid gains on Thursday afternoon, rising more than half a percent as of 1:30 p.m. ET.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO