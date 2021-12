Fantasy Life Online is an RPG that acts as a sequel to the incredibly popular console game in Japan called Fantasy Life. Players are brought into the world of Riveria where they must act as God’s Envoy and save the world from dark forces. The game provides 12 different lives to players under the category of Fighter, Gatherer, and Manufacturer and players can switch from one life to another as they deem fit. The game’s immense popularity has warranted free codes from developers and there are quite a few codes available for players right now to redeem and get awesome rewards. This article will list all the available active free redeem codes in Fantasy Life Online as of now and the rewards they give and also explain to you how you can redeem these codes.

