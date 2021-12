Despite the recent sell-off, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) is still the 13th most valuable cryptocurrency, with a market value of nearly $19 billion. That's impressive in its own right, but the story becomes the stuff of legend when you dig a little deeper. Since hitting a low in November 2020, the token price has skyrocketed 60,000,000%, meaning a mere $17 invested in Shiba Inu last year would be worth $10 million today.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO