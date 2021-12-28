Debra Messing mourns death of former partner Will Chase’s ex-wife

Debra Messing got close to Will Chase’s ex, Lori Davis, when they were dating. After Lori’s sudden death, Debra took to Instagram on Dec. 27 to write a touching tribute. Lori Davis, a stand-up comedian who was previously married to actor Will Chase, died on Dec. 26. Lori and Will shared two children together, and when the actor dated Debra Messing from 2011 to 2014, Debra developed a close relationship with the entire family — including Lori. The Will & Grace star was absolutely devastated by Lori’s passing, and mourned the loss with an Instagram tribute. She shared various photos of herself with Lori and their children, along with a lengthy message revealing her grief.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO