Debra Messing mourns death of former partner Will Chase’s ex-wife

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
 1 day ago
Debra Messing is in mourning after the death of her “chosen” family member Lori Davis. The “Will & Grace” star, 53, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram Monday to her late friend, who was the ex-wife of her former partner Will Chase. “I can’t believe...

