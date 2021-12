As Abby strolls into Society with the baby, Chelsea calls her over and congratulates her on becoming a mom. They remember when Connor was as little a Dom is now. Chelsea says she must be so happy now that her family is reunited. As they sit at a table, Chelsea worries about being back and wonders if people will be able to forgive her “lapses in judgment.” Abby is sure people will be forgiving and suggests Chelsea send anyone who gives her a hard time to her.

