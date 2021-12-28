Scottie Barnes Lookalike Has Raptors Rookie Freaking Out

Does Scottie Barnes have a long-lost twin?

The Toronto Raptors rookie was stunned by the similarities when a TikToker who goes by Marcus hashtagged him in a video earlier this month as a Scottie Barnes lookalike. The resemblances are scary.

The video says Marcus is "too fark for FSU and too light for FAMU [Florida A&M University]" but nobody cares because they think he's "Scottie Barnes lil brother."

Barnes commented on the post saying, "bruh😭😂."

Coincidentally, Marcus is a student at Florida State where Barnes spent one year before being selected fourth overall by the Raptors.

The post has blown up on social media with over 200 thousand people viewing it and nearly two thousand people liking Barnes' comment.

Barnes has been quiet on TikTok since joining the Raptors but his old posts from his time at Florida State are still online.