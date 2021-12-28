ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Serra Catholic’s Jose Regus honored as Class 2A Coach of the Year in all-state football voting

By Chris Harlan
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 17 hours ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Serra Catholic coach Jose Regus watches his offense take the field after a turnover during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game against Beaver Falls on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field.

A rare neurological disorder confined Serra Catholic coach Jose Regus to a wheelchair at times this season, yet Regus remained on the sideline and led the Eagles to a WPIAL football title and a state runner-up finish.

His determination was recognized Tuesday when Regus was named the state’s Coach of the Year in Class 2A. Three of his Serra Catholic players joined him on the all-state team, which was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters.

Serra Catholic finished 15-2 with one win by forfeit.

In all, eight WPIAL Class 2A players earned all-state honors, including Serra teammates Ryan Brooks, Pharoh Fisher and Terrell Booth. Joining them were Beaver Falls’ Jaren Brickner and Mehki Clark, Laurel’s Luke McCoy, Steel Valley’s Nijhay Burt and Sto-Rox’s Jaymar Pearson.

Burt (2,041 yards), McCoy (1,805) and Pearson (1,192) all finished among the WPIAL rushing leaders. Brickner ranked second among all WPIAL passers with 2,615 yards.

The Class A, 2A and 3A teams were released Tuesday followed by 4A, 5A and 6A on Wednesday.

Offense

Quarterback

Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls, 6-0, 170, jr.

Kellan Stahl, Richland, 5-11, 190, sr.

Robert Footman, Columbia, 6-0, 185, sr.

Dylan Smoyer, Northern Lehigh, 6-0, 180, sr.

Running back

Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 5-9, 190, sr.

Anthony Stallworth, Farrell, 6-0, 190, sr.

Damon Crawley, Forest Hills, 5-10, 192, sr.

Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley, 6-0, 175, sr.

Luke McCoy, Laurel, 5-9, 180, sr.

Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox, 5-11, 190, sr.

Wide receiver

Trevor Amorim, Northern Lehigh, 6-0, 175, sr.

Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township, 5-11, 190, sr.

Kylon Wilson, Farrell, 5-10, 165, jr.

Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge, 6-0, 171, sr.

Offensive line

Preston Williams, Farrell, 6-2, 380, sr.

Carson Savitski, Southern Columbia, 6-2, 250, sr.

RJ Schirg, Lackawanna Trail, 6-2, 285, sr.

Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel, 6-4, 319, jr.

Gabe Leffler, Southern Columbia, 6-0, 195, sr.

Athlete

Levan McFadden, York Catholic, 6-0, 175, jr.

Matt Machalik, Palmerton, 6-0, 195, so.

Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel, 5-9, 185, sr.

Defense

Defensive line

Ryan Brooks, Serra Catholic, 6-2, 215, sr.

Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia, 6-2, 245, sr.

AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh, 6-0, 185, jr.

Mason Imbt, Troy, 6-3, 300, sr.

Linebacker

Taidon Strickland, Farrell, 5-11, 205, sr.

Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia, 6-0, 185, so.

Hunter Wall, Ridgway, 5-10, 192, sr.

Anthony Jackson, Farrell, 5-10, 210, sr.

Dominic Fetterolf, Southern Columbia, 6-0, 190, fr.

Omar Stewart, jr., Farrell, 6-2, 195, sr.

Defensive back

Mehki Clark, Beaver Falls, 5-11, 160, sr.

Pharoh Fisher, Serra Catholic, 6-2, 180, sr.

Griffin LaRue, Richland, 6-3, 192, sr.

Brett Misera, Northern Lehigh, 6-1, 180, sr.

Specialist

Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia, 5-11, 190, so.

Athlete

Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic, 6-0, 170, sr.

Joey Vevasis, Shenandoah Valley, 5-8, 150, sr.

Dominic Allegretto, Ridgway, 5-10, 174, sr.

Player of the Year: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia

Coach of the Year: Jose Regus, Serra Catholic

• • •

2021 Pa. Football Writers All-State Team

Class 6A (Wednesday)

Class 5A (Wednesday)

Class 4A (Wednesday)

