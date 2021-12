Who were the worst politicians in 2021? In the Age of Trump there is so much competition for the top spot. Is it worse to be an idiot fascist or a smart fascist? A guy like Donald Trump is a perfect representation of the former, and he did do a lot of damage, but a guy like Mitch McConnell is the latter and so, does he deserve a hotter place in hell for knowing better?

POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO