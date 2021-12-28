ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Do Kids Act Better When School Uniforms Are the Norm? Maybe Not

gladstonedispatch.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDo Kids Act Better When School Uniforms Are the...

www.gladstonedispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Star

Old School: New Study Shows School Uniform Unity May Be A Myth

School uniforms don’t appear to improve student behavior or attendance patterns, according to a national study of school-aged children. Data shows that 20 percent of U.S. public schools in the 2017-2018 school year required uniforms. The National Center for Education Statistics also said that a greater percentage of urban public schools required uniforms than those in suburbs, towns and rural areas. A higher percentage of schools where 76 percent or more of the students were eligible for free or reduced-price lunches than schools with a lower eligibility percentage also reported a school uniform requirement.
EDUCATION
Fatherly

You’re Not Alone: 1 in 3 Parents Report Being Relieved When Kids to Go Back to School

If you’re a parent, chances are you’re still trying to catch up on some energy… and probably sleep… after the first round of holidays. Christmas is over, but New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and many of us are tired. And if you’re feeling stressed, it might comfort you to know you’re not alone. If you are counting the days for when the kids go back to school, too, you’re in good company.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Uniforms#Healthday News
The Guardian

Taking my kids out of school has taught me the joy of staying in and doing nothing

As of Wednesday this week, a quarter of all kids at state school in New York were absent, for virus or other reasons. In the UK, a week before Christmas, they wouldn’t have been at school in the first place, but across much of the US, winter break doesn’t start until Christmas Eve. Every year this seems ungenerous, but this year it’s unbearable. We struggle in on Wednesday in -3C weather, and that night I have a conniption. That’s it, we’re out. I tell my kids, we’ll stay home tomorrow; the vacation starts now.
EDUCATION
Michigan Capitol Confidential

State’s Data Show Masks In Schools Don’t Work, Tells Kids To Wear Them Anyway

Masks do not appear to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 among school-aged children, according to new data released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The state health department says students should still wear a mask regardless. Transmission rates among school-age children are, in the words of the...
EDUCATION
clevelandstar.com

Study finds school uniforms don't improve child behaviour

Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): A new national study has found that despite the belief of many parents and teachers, school uniforms don't seem to have any effect on young students' behaviour or attendance overall. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Early Childhood Research Quarterly'. But...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid?The bottom line is – you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to the Covid-19, however....
PUBLIC HEALTH
InspireMore

‘What’s wrong with her?’ Comments now change to, ‘How cute, her doll looks just like her!’: Woman creates special needs dolls, ‘Our differences make us beautiful’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Let’s imagine you are going to take a young friend to the toy store today and the two of you are going to buy a doll. You want to find a doll that allows for play – real play – but not one that is complicated or requires batteries. Nothing sassy or messy, but something sweet. Perhaps something your little friend can take to bed…or maybe one that can go to the hospital for an upcoming series of treatments.
KIDS
WTAJ

Loss of smell from COVID most likely means you’ve got a mild case, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Losing your sense of smell might indicate that you have a mild case of COVID-19, according to a study published earlier this year. Statistics show that patients suffering moderate and severe cases of the infection are far less likely to experience the symptom. In a study of 2,581 patients from 18 European hospitals, patients suffered […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parents Magazine

13 Things Parents Rely on to Keep Kids Safe and Healthy While Traveling

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Evolvetogether KN95 Masks (5 Pack) $14.95. Evolvetogether. Pipette Hand Sanitizer. $3.00. Pipette. Lusso Gear Kids' Travel Tray. $24.99. ($29.99) Amazon. Stasher Platinum Silicone...
RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Post

Why roughhousing is good for kids, and how to keep it safe

My 5-year-old launches himself from the couch, landing precariously close to his 7-year-old brother on the floor. The boys form a wild ball of limbs, rolling on our living room carpet. Multiple times a day, their energetic play drives me to the brink, and I shout, “STOP WRESTLING!”. But...
KIDS
gladstonedispatch.com

When Kidney Transplant Fails, Trying Again Is Best Option: Study

When Kidney Transplant Fails, Trying Again Is Best Option: Study. TUESDAY, Dec. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- You were lucky enough to receive a kidney years ago, but now it is failing. Is it better to opt for another transplant or go on dialysis?
SCIENCE
gladstonedispatch.com

How Long Do Lockdowns Keep People at Home?

MONDAY, Dec. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Lockdowns keep people home for a few weeks, but they lose their luster after a few months, claims a new study that comes as many countries consider a return to lockdowns to slow the renewed spread of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy