Kansas State

The Moth and the Flame

By Peter Garrison
Flying Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January 2019, an Oregon pilot, 63, failed to return home when his wife expected him. He was, however, in the habit of disappearing in his airplane for a couple of days to “decompress,” and in any case, he had been talking about flying down to Arizona to visit some friends,...

www.flyingmag.com

Flying Magazine

Life in the Air: Hot or Not?

An unknown smell that could have been a potential fire caused Sam Weigel to call on an important lesson. [Credit: Adobe Stock]. It was a beautiful morning at the beginning of June, and as we leveled off at our cruise altitude of FL 340 and settled in for the four-hour flight, it had every appearance of being a nice, easy day flying the line. We had only two legs, from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Cancun, Mexico, and back. The weather was good on both ends and most points en route. The late-model Boeing B737-900ER had no write-ups or maintenance carryovers. Our crew of veteran flight attendants were pleasant and professional. I’d flown several prior trips with the first officer, Ryan, and we got along and worked well together. I sighed contentedly and slightly reclined my seat, gazing out over the Chesapeake Bay sliding under my side window.
Flying Magazine

Authorities Investigating Fatal Learjet Accident in San Diego

Federal officials are investigating the accident involving a Learjet 35 that came down in a neighborhood near Gillespie Field (KSEE) in El Cajon, California, on the evening of December 27. The four people on board the aircraft, reported to be two pilots and two flight nurses, were killed. There were...
Flying Magazine

Cessna Caravan and Paraglider Collide Mid-Air in Texas

Federal authorities are investigating a mid-air collision involving a Cessna 208 Super Caravan and a paraglider near Houston, Texas. The accident happened December 21 in VFR conditions. Both pilots were the only people onboard the respective aircraft. Both were killed. The pilot of the Caravan has been identified as 35-year-old...
iheart.com

Strange Lights Seen In Skies Above Middle Tennessee

Folks in Tennessee were stunned over the weekend when they looked up into the sky and spotted some mysterious lights high above the rolling hills of the Volunteer State. A string of strange lights were seen by people across the state around 6 p.m. Friday (December 3), causing many people to ask, "What did we just see?" They took to social media in the hopes of finding some explanation behind the mysterious lights, some saying it could be a comet while others went straight to aliens.
designboom.com

ZEVA ZERO is a personal disc-shaped eVTOL that speeds at 160 mph through the air

Washington-based aerospace company ZEVA is bringing personal air transportation to everyone — with a low-cost, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft called the ZERO. this zero-emissions disc-shaped vehicle can fly you at 160 mph through the air, and then fit into a conventional car parking space without any problem. ZEVA is currently flight-testing a full-scale prototype and is planning on prioritizing the emergency first responder markets, where getting a medic on scene faster can mean the difference between life and death.
Person
Steve Fossett
CBS Denver

Woman Hit And Killed By Light Rail Train In Denver On Christmas Identified As Brittany Metz

DENVER (CBS4) – The woman who died on Christmas afternoon after being hit by a light rail train in Denver has been identified as 36-year-old Brittany Metz. Police believe she was walking on the tracks — and say it does not appear she intended to be hit. Officers responded to the area near Acoma Street and Iowa Avenue on Saturday. (credit: CBS) The area is near tracks for RTD light rail and freight trains. (credit: CBS) “The investigation revealed that an adult female pedestrian was walking northbound and was struck by the light rail train going northbound,” officials with the Denver Police Department stated. “It is believed that the pedestrian was on the tracks at the time of the crash.” “Preliminary information does not indicate that pedestrian’s actions to move in front of the train were intentional,” officials stated. On December 25, 2021, at 3:49 pm, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner responded to light rail vs pedestrian crash at W. Florida Avenue and S. Acoma Street. Ms. Brittany Metz, DOB 02/01/1985, was pronounced dead on scene. An autopsy was completed, and the cause and manner of death is pending investigation.  
coolhunting.com

Whimsical Treehouses to Rent Across the US

More than expressions of nostalgia or childlike wonder, a series of treehouses across the US, designed for adults, take the form of either a “multi-level escape filled with custom, modern touches or a rustic off-grid dwelling with only the bare necessities,” according to Katherine Englishman for Field Mag. From Maine to Montana, Texas and the Pacific Northwest, the magazine’s list of 20 treehouses boast amenities ranging from fireplaces and hot tubs to sky-high wraparound decks and rope-plank bridges. Some are small and cozy while others are geometric, architectural marvels. Head over to Field Mag to see all of them—which can be rented (with prices ranging from $125 to $743 per night).
#Rockwell Commander 112#Oxycodone
KCBD

Autonomous truck company TuSimple logs first no-human road test

NEW YORK (AP) — A semitruck guided by technology from the company TuSimple completed an 80-mile route in Arizona with no human on board and no human intervention during the trip, the company said Wednesday. San Diego-based TuSimple says it’s the first successful fully-autonomous run by a class 8...
raventribune.com

Jewelry may have come from the plane that crashed: Mountaineers are allowed to keep half of the gems found in Mont Blanc – Community

Eight years after the discovery of precious gemstones on the Mont Blanc glacier, the stones were shared between the discoverer and local authorities. “This week the stones were divided into two equal parts, each worth about 150,000 euros,” Somonix Mayor Eric Bornier told AFP on Saturday. He was very pleased that the case was now over.
InsideHook

Could an Electric Snow Bike Be Your New Off-Road Ride This Winter?

Picture someone riding a personal vehicle off-road around a snow-covered landscape. Upon reflection, there can be some cognitive dissonance that emerges from that. Consider it: the beauty of a natural landscape, along with the intrusion of a gas-powered snowmobile that is, in its own way, contributing to the destruction of that very landscape.
borregosun.com

Vehicles Flame on Grade

Borrego Springs Fire Protection District units and CalFire responded to a call shortly before 11 a.m. on Nov. 27 of an RV on fire near mile marker 14 on Montezuma Valley Road. When units arrived, the RV was engulfed in flames, and it spread onto the Jeep that was latched to the rear. The owners and occupants of the RV could not remove the Jeep due to the heat coming from the fire and the dangerous possibility of an explosion occurring during that time.
Flying Magazine

Reconnecting with Cotton-Candy Sunrises

Amy Laboda got to see a sunrise from her airplane recently for the first time in a long time. [Courtesy: Amy Laboda]. Five a.m. and my eyes are open. I tap the screen of my phone, strategically poised on my nightstand and ready to wake me in 15 minutes. I...
bluemountaineagle.com

Western Innovator: Understanding the Pandora moth

MOSCOW, Idaho — Chris Hamilton is investigating why the Pandora pine moth is moving north into Idaho and Washington state. The moth doesn’t kill a conifer, but it can strip a tree's needles, weaken its immune system and make it more vulnerable to diseases or other pests such as pine beetles.
NEWS10 ABC

VIDEO: Semis colliding, bursting into flames

A crash involving dozens of vehicles closed a large stretch of a Wisconsin interstate Thursday morning. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, icy conditions from the morning's freezing rain along Interstate 94 on the state's western side could have been the factor in the multi-vehicle crash.
