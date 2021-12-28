State Added Most Solar Ever in 2021

(Sacramento, CA) — Solar industry advocates are slamming a new proposal by California regulators that would change the state’s solar incentive program. The California Public Utilities Commission introduced a new policy that would reduce payments granted to solar customers for the excess power they generate and add monthly payments for customers. CPUC says the proposed changes, known as NEM 3.0, are meant to encourage customers to install battery storage systems, along with solar panels, so they can store any excess power and feed it back to the grid when needed. However, solar companies and advocates say the move would deter homeowners from investing in solar and is a step backwards from reaching California’s clean energy goals.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO