State Added Most Solar Ever in 2021

By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio
Urban Milwaukee
Urban Milwaukee
 1 day ago
Wisconsin utilities installed and placed into service more solar power in 2021 than any other year as utility-scale solar projects are increasing. The growth of renewable electricity is expected to accelerate as part of efforts to meet carbon reduction goals to stave off the worst effects of climate change....

Urban Milwaukee

50% of State’s Working Women Considering Quitting Jobs

Half of Wisconsin’s working women are considering quitting their current jobs, according to new research released Thursday by Milwaukee-based Kane Communications Group. The number of dissatisfied working women in Wisconsin is at 60 percent for those working in retail, food service and hospitality industries, the research indicates. This is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

