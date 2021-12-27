ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Number of Covid positive patients wrongly told they were negative in huge testing blunder jumps to more than 800 amid fears of an infection spike in NSW

By Cameron Carpenter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A total of 486 more people who received negative Covid-19 test results were in fact positive.

SydPath – operated by St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney's east – sent the wrong results to a total of 886 people due to 'human error'.

On Sunday it emerged that the lab had sent negative results to 400 positive people tested on December 23 and 24.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hFx0U_0dXXjhAo00
SydPath – operated by St Vincent's Hospital (pictured) in Sydney's east – has now sent the wrong results to about 886 people due to 'human error' 

Then on Monday SydPath announced a further 950 people had received texts saying they were negative when their swabs had not been tested.

About half of those were in fact positive, taking the total receiving incorrect negative results to 886.

There are major concerns the hospital blunder will see cases skyrocket with so many patients mingling, hugging and kissing their families under the presumption they were Covid-free.

On Tuesday NSW recorded another 6,062 cases of Covid-19 as the more infectious Omicron variant continues to spread.

A spokesperson for St Vincent's Hospital has since assured the public such a monumental mistake will not happen again.

'We have identified what occurred and can confirm it was related to a specific human error. SydPath have put procedures in place to ensure this cannot happen again,' the spokesperson said.

'This event comes at a time of unprecedented COVID-testing activity and SydPath's people, as with all pathology teams throughout NSW, are working around the clock to respond.'

The lab said a worker accidentally entered the wrong data into the system meaning the erroneous texts were sent. It said it has now switched to an automated system to eliminate human error.

A musician from Sydney's east who was among the 400 initially identified as having received a botched result indicated he'd be taking legal action.

He'd been self isolating after several rapid antigen tests he took indicated he was Covid-positive, but joined his family on Christmas Day, assured by his negative result.

But the following morning, after attending a big Christmas dinner that he rearranged after getting the good news, he received another message informing him of the 'laboratory error' - and that he was in fact positive.

He is now furious that he could have spread the highly-transmissible Omicron variant to his partner and closest friends because of someone else's stuff up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGiHM_0dXXjhAo00
Members of the public queue for Covid tests at a clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney - with many experiencing four day waits for results

Hundreds of other families are likely to be in the same position, with the false negative test result coming through on Christmas Day - just in time to rearrange lunch plans.

'This means I could have infected my partner, our friends and any casual contact due to negligence from the lab,' he said.

'I am planning on taking legal action for this, it is unacceptable to play with people's lives like this.

'I would rather prefer to wait a week for the right result rather than getting a 'quick' (+72 hrs later) result done in a rush.'

Another young woman caught up in the bungle is nervous she's now exposed her young niece and nephew to the virus.

'Honestly, (I'm) very scared and nervous that I've infected my niece and nephew who are one and three,' she said.

'That's what scares me and worries me, because if they are positive, I'm the one to blame, because I've infected them now.'

In addition to the results blunder, the woman had tried for two days to get a test while she had symptoms, but claims she was turned away on both occasions because the clinics were too busy.

St Vincent's and SydPath also run the drive-through clinic at Bondi Beach, which had queues for up to three hours in the days leading to Christmas.

Premier Dominic Perrottet is urging Sydneysiders not to get tested unless they're displaying symptoms or have been directed to test in an attempt to alleviate the pressures on clinics throughout the state.

People are reporting 100-hour waits to receive their results and are even being turned away from clinics due to the delays.

REVEALED: MOST ICU PATIENTS SICK WITH COVID HAVE DELTA VARIANT... NOT OMICRON

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated.

NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.

Most of the patients being treated in intensive care are unvaccinated, many with underlying health conditions.

Only one patient has died with Omicron in Australia, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions who caught it in his Sydney nursing home.

He was one of three people to died after contracting the virus overnight, NSW Health announced on Monday morning.

There are 55 people in ICU, 34 of whom are unvaccinated.

All but a handful of these patients are infected with the Delta variant rather than the new Omicron strain, which early studies indicate is less severe.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nsw#Health System#St Vincent S Hospital#Omicron
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
The Independent

Hundreds mistakenly told positive Covid tests were negative in Australia

A testing laboratory in Australia incorrectly sent 400 people negative Covid test results on Christmas Day, despite the fact they had actually tested positive.St Vincent’s Hospital, Sydney, sent the false results out on the evening of the 25 December via text message. They were corrected the following morning.An investigation into the mistake has since been set up by an emergency response team, the laboratory’s medical director said. The mix-up is believed to be the result of increased pressures to process a large volume of tests.Almost 10,000 coronavirus cases were recorded across Australia on Saturday amid a record breaking surge in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Front-line workers describe symptoms they've observed in latest COVID wave

Physicians around the country facing the latest surge of Covid-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, have a straightforward message based on what they're seeing in their emergency rooms: Vaccinations and boosters are having a positive effect. “The general trend that I’m seeing is, if you’re boosted and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after close contact with infected staffer

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 after coming in close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the virus, according to a White House statement. "On Monday morning, a mid-level staff member, who does not regularly have contact with the President, received a positive...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Jewish Press

Record Corona Infections in Israel Since October: More than 1,300 Tested Positive on Monday

The number of positive tests in Israel reached a new record since last October, reaching 1,306 out of 104,334 who were tested on Monday. The infections coefficient continues to rise and is currently at 1.28. As of Tuesday morning, there are 81 Corona patients in serious condition in Israeli hospitals, 41 of whom are on respirators. So far, 8,232 have died of the pandemic since it broke out in February 2020.
WORLD
thebrag.com

400 positive NSW COVID cases were told that they were negative

A testing clinic in Sydney had told over 400 people that their COVID tests came back negative. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case. As a result, hundreds have had their Christmas break thrown into turmoil as they unexpectedly needed to isolate. The affected tests were those taken on the 22nd...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No plans to cut Covid isolation period to five days, government minister says

There are no "current" plans to cut the Covid isolation period from 10 to five days, a government minister has said.Chloe Smith said the current rules in the UK for isolation were "the right" approach – following a move in the United States to relax isolation. "There are no current plans in England to change that period," she told BBC Breakfast."Of course, we have actually only recently taken it down from 10 to seven, and we want to look at that - we want to make sure that that is working as we believe it ought to."We think the current...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Coronavirus cases surge across Australia as omicron spreads

Coronavirus cases surged across Australia on Wednesday as an outbreak of the omicron variant spread, with new infections in Sydney and surrounding parts of New South Wales state skyrocketing to more than 11,000, up from 6,000 a day earlier. Victoria state also reported a record 3,700 cases, up by more than 1,000 from the previous record set a day earlier.More than three-quarters of Australians are fully vaccinated, and just how deadly the latest outbreak will prove remains to be seen. Australia has so far avoided the worst ravages of the pandemic, reporting a total of 2,200 virus deaths among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: CDC Cuts Quarantine Time for All People With COVID, U.S. and World Break Single-Day Records for New Cases

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. The latest tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 282,495,750 (up from 281,513,153 on Monday) Total deaths worldwide: 5,412,932 (up from 5,409,427 on Monday) Total cases in the United States:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

277K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy