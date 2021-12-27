Police: Warrants out for man who fled traffic stop, woman left in car found with more than an ounce of meth

Report stated female suspect gave up brother’s name after questioning

Lacey Nicole Gentry

Bond was denied for a woman left behind in a traffic stop by the driver who fled on foot and was found to sitting next to more than an ounce of liquid meth in a cup in the car, according to Aragon Police reports.

Lacey Nicole Gentry, 20, of 1 Walnut St., Aragon, remained in the Polk County Jail with bond denied on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and tampering with evidence after she was left behind by the driver, later identified as Christopher Lance Hammitt of 4440 Collard Valley Road, Aragon.

Per reports, the pair were initially being stopped by Aragon Police on December 22, 2021 around 10 p.m. for driving south on Highway 101 and not having tag lights, and had attempted to stop them at Highway 101 and Marquette Road, and when the Toyota Camry being driven by Hammitt came to a stop, he jumped out and fled onto foot into a wooded area where Aragon Police lost sight of him.

Gentry remained in the car and was taken into custody shortly afterward. Initially, Gentry refused to tell police that her brother had been driving, but after further questioning and being unable to find him at the time, she admitted to who he was.

Additionally, police also found a cup with more than an ounce of meth thrown into a cup, along with another baggie of crystal meth. Gentry didn’t admit to owning either the meth they found in the baggie, or the meth found in the cup that was suspected to have been dumped into the cup to avoid being found.

Police took Gentry to the Polk County Jail for booking, took out warrants for Hammitt who hadn’t yet been arrested as of this posting.





