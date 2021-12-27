ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sad details of the death of Dustin Martin's dad are revealed by biographer - as mates say his 'unfair' deportation over bikie links left the footy star heartbroken

By Olivia Day
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The author who helped former bike boss Shane Martin write his biography has defended the father-of-three following his shock death just days before Christmas.

Dr Jarrod Gilbert described the father-of-three as a good man who was unfairly deported from Australia due to his affiliation with a notorious gang in 2016.

His 14 year association with the Rebels saw him booted from the country on character grounds to New Zealand, where he died on December 17.

The 54-year-old died at his home with the cause still to be determined, but isn't deemed to be suspicious by NZ Police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NH0A4_0dXXjZ3s00
The author who helped former bike boss Shane Martin (pictured with son Dustin) write his biography has defended the father-of-three following his shock passing 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4LLp_0dXXjZ3s00
Dr Jarrod Gilbert described the father-of-three (pictured) as a good man who was unfairly deported from Australia due to his affiliation with a notorious gang in 2016

In a piece for the New Zealand Herald, Dr Gilbert said the father of AFL superstar Dustin Martin died 'all alone' after being separated from his three sons.

He claimed Mr Martin was found 'face-down on his kitchen floor' and said the cause of death was likely a heart attack.

The author got to know the former bikie boss while helping co-author his biography and said his membership with the group 'wasn't illegal'.

'If he'd been given a choice to break from the club to stay with his family, he would have chosen his family. He wasn't given that choice,' Dr Gilbert said.

He added there was no evidence Mr Martin was a criminal and said his deportation from Australia was a 'remarkable abuse of power and a terrible injustice'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYgjz_0dXXjZ3s00
 Dr Gilbert said the father of AFL superstar Dustin Martin (pictured with Australian actress Rachel Griffiths) died 'all alone' after being separated from his three sons in New Zealand
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EsuaF_0dXXjZ3s00
His AFL superstar son Dusty Martin (pictured) spent Christmas in Sydney following the tragic passing of his father in New Zealand on December 17

At the time of his death, Shane had been battling for five years to be reunited with his three sons Dustin, Tyson and Bronson.

He was banished to New Zealand due to his gang affiliations and a criminal record tainted by aggravated assault charges and drug trafficking.

In 2017, Shane challenged the decision to deport him before then-immigration Minister Peter Dutton conceded in Federal Court he was deported on a legal error.

'I've won my case but I still can't home to Australia to be with my family,' Shane said.

'Based on what the minister has said publicly I'm still not going to get a fair go.'

Dr Gilbert said the doting father had been misunderstood because of his tattoos and tough demeanour and had talked about his sons 'all the time'.

He believes the time away from his children had worn him down and contributed with a battle with depression in the years before he died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0g8z_0dXXjZ3s00
At the time of his death, Shane (middle) had been battling for five years to be reunited with his three sons Dustin (left), Tyson and Bronson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1751KJ_0dXXjZ3s00
Dr Gilbert said the loving father (pictured) had been misunderstood because of his tattoos and tough demeanour and had talked about his sons 'all the time'

The pair co-authored his biography together 'A Rebel in Exile' which revealed parts of the tattooed Maori hardman that 'hadn't been flash'.

He had been devastated to be cut off from his beloved three sons.

'I was depressed and angry for a while and took it out on my wife a bit,' he revealed in 2019. 'It wasn't her fault but she stood strong. Now we're living together.

'We'd just got married, two weeks after that I got deported, separated for nearly three years.'

Meanwhile, his AFL superstar son Dusty Martin spent Christmas in Sydney following the tragic passing of his father.

The Richmond Tigers player, 30, previously described his father's deportation as hard, describing his dad as one of his biggest influences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDEfW_0dXXjZ3s00
Dustin Martin 30, previously described his father's deportation as hard, describing his dad (pictured) as one of his biggest influences
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6Jc7_0dXXjZ3s00
The star player (pictured) frequently sent a heartfelt message to his father during his post match interviews saying 'I love you'

'It's been a massive challenge, but it is what it is,' he said earlier this year.

'I love my dad and he's made me the man I am today. I've got full belief he'll (be) back here to watch us win another flag.'

The star player frequently sent a heartfelt message to his father during his post match interviews saying 'I love you.'

He said he dreamed of his father returning to Australia so he could watch his games in person.

'That's my dream to be able to have the old man up there (in the grandstand) with the rest of my family and watch the Tigers win another flag,' Martin said.

Mr Martin watched each of his son's three premiership wins in 2017, 2019 and 2020 on television across the Tasman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22b1wV_0dXXjZ3s00
Mr Martin (right) watched each of his son's three premiership wins in 2017, 2019 and 2020 on television across the Tasman

His final attempt to return to Australian ended in frustration when he was held at Sydney Airport by Australian Border Force in February 2020 and sent home again.

The Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted Martin's regular visits to his father with the AFL superstar unable to see him for 12 months.

He was finally reunited in April when a travel bubble was established between Australia and New Zealand.

2021 has been a tough year for Martin, 30, who missed the last month of the season after a sickening on-field collision with a Brisbane Lions opponent.

The AFL hero is expected to return to preseason training after Christmas despite mourning the sudden death of his treasured dad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtydu_0dXXjZ3s00
The AFL hero (pictured) is expected to return to preseason training after Christmas despite mourning the sudden death of his treasured dad

The three-time Norm Smith Medallist and premiership hero has indicted no plans to take an indefinite break from the game.

The Tigers have rallied around their star playmaker and have offered their support to the family since confirming the sad news.

'The Richmond Football Club is mourning the passing of Shane Martin,' a club statement read.

'The club extends its heartfelt sympathy to Dustin, his brothers Bronson and Tyson and the entire Martin family.'

Plans for his father's funeral are underway with hopes it could be held in Australia.

