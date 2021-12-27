New Year celebration on Jan. 3 at CHS, RHS provides local youth with opportunity to get supplies, fun

Bulldog Bash set for 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Jacket Jam follows from 2 to 4 p.m.

Students and their families are invited to come out just after the start of 2022 for a Welcome Back event from the holiday break next Monday.







The Bulldog Bash and Jacket Jam – both being held on January 3, 2022 – will feature games, prizes, free haircuts for PSD students, community information and free school supplies for the first 500 students attending during the free event next week.

It is being at 10 a.m. to noon at Cedartown High School in the PCCCA HON Room, and from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Rockmart High School cafeteria.

Those who want more information should contact the Parent Involvement Coordinator at your student’s school.





