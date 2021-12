Collectors who missed out on a Porsche 918 Spyder during its brief, two-year production run now have a chance to catch the sought-after supercar on the second-hand market. A pristine 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder with just 966 miles on the ticker is currently up for auction on CollectingCars.com until Thursday, December 23. The plug-in hybrid beast has already attracted a ton of attention, too, with bids climbing from roughly $7,700 to more than $772,000 in just four days. That’s almost in line with the model’s original base price of $845,000. Fervor is to be expected, of course. From the get-go, the 918...

