Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 both hit new records Wednesday as investors hope to end the year strong. The blue-chip Dow gained for the sixth straight day closing up 90.42 points, or 0.25%, to rise to a record 36,488.63, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.14% to eke out its 70th record close of the year at 4,793.06. The Nasdaq Composite, however, fell 0.098%, amid a broader decline in tech stocks.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO