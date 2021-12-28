ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiss Alumni Ace Frehley and Vinnie Vincent Booked for Same Festival

By Ultimate Classic Rock Staff
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Two former Kiss guitarists are scheduled to perform at Nashville’s Creatures Fest, set for Memorial Day weekend on May 27-29, 2022. Ace Frehley and Vinnie Vincent will be joined by Quiet Riot, Enuff Z’Nuff, Vixen, John Corabi, Return of the Comet and Pretty Boy Floyd. Additional details will be available in...

