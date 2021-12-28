ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

August 2021 Recap: Charlie Watts Dies, John Lydon Loses Lawsuit

By Ryan Reed
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

August 2021 offered a bit of everything: legal drama, major album announcements and touring news. But, sadly, one bleak category defined the month: Several innovative rock artists died in August, including the Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts, the Everly Brothers' Don Everly and Poco's Paul Cotton. Not everything was so...

wdhifm.com

Comments / 0

Related
riffmagazine.com

In Memoriam: DMX, Charlie Watts and 30 other artists we lost in 2021

In 2021, we lost a number of legends from across the musical spectrum. Iconic Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, Ruff Ryder rapper DMX, jazz maestro Chick Corea, dub pioneer Lee “Scratch” Perry and reggae great Bunny Wailer all left us this year. Social media was awash in tributes last month with the passing of one of Broadway’s greatest composers of all time, Stephen Sondheim.
MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

10 Biggest Rock Feuds of 2021

Feuds are as old as rock itself. For whatever reason, incredible musical talent also breeds animosity. Whether it's a rivalry with another artist, infighting within one's own band or arguments among former friends, rock and turmoil are rarely far apart. This year saw an interesting mix of rock feuds. Some...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

The Rolling Stones Shared Video Tribute To Charlie Watts 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones Shared Video Tribute To Charlie Watts was a top 21 story from August 2021: The Rolling Stones are sharing a video tribute to their late bandmate Charlie Watts. The two-minute clip presents a montage of photos and footage of Watts through the years to the soundtrack of the group's 1974 classic, "If You Can't Rock Me", a track from the "It's Only Rock 'n Roll" album.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

KISS' Stanley Was Devastated When Gene Became 'God Of Thunder' 2021 In Review

KISS frontman Paul Stanley scored a top 21 story from March 2021 after he shared that he was devastated when producer Bob Ezrin decided that bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons should sing the classic song "God Of Thunder". The track, from the band's iconic "Destroyer" album, has become a signature song for...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Paul Stanley
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Paul Cotton
Person
Allen Toussaint
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Michael Mcdonald
Person
Danny Boyle
Person
John Lydon
Person
Stanley Jordan
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

July 2021 Recap: Dusty Hill Dies, Rolling Stones Reschedule

July 2021 marked both beginnings and ends of eras for the rock community. New music was announced by several artists, some of whom hadn't released material in several years. Iron Maiden revealed their 17th studio album, Senjutsu, would arrive in September. Lindsey Buckingham announced a new solo LP, a project that had been delayed not only because of the pandemic but also the singer and songwriter's 2019 heart surgery. Yes also returned with their first batch of original music since 2014's Heaven and Earth. Meanwhile, Wolfgang Van Halen finally debuted his band, Mammoth WVH, in front of a concert audience, and the Rolling Stones unveiled newly rescheduled U.S. tour dates, which would subsequently mark their first live shows in more than two years. Plus, Bob Dylan treated fans to a pretaped performance titled Shadow Kingdom.
MUSIC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

South Carolinians remember legendary drummer Charlie Watts

The strong and steady drumming of Charlie Watts propelled the music of the Rolling Stones for nearly 60 years. Hailed by musicians as a drummer’s drummer, Watts died in 2021, but his music will live on in the hearts of fans and in the many drummers he influenced. One...
MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

September 2021 Recap: Rolling Stones Return, Norm Macdonald Dies

As summer 2021 wound down, rock continued to rev up — for the most part. The Rolling Stones went ahead with their scheduled No Filter Tour, a little more than a month after the passing of founding drummer Charlie Watts. Metallica, Kiss and Lindsey Buckingham also hit the stage again for the first time in months. Elsewhere, however, Judas Priest were forced to postpone their long-awaited 50th anniversary tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner battled cardiac issues. Elton John also pushed back tour dates to accommodate a hip surgery.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Unveils Painting Of Charlie Watts

Rick Allen says he is really proud of his latest painting. The Def Leppard drummer recently unveiled the new painting as part of his "Legends" series, which consists of impressionistic portraits of musicians who have influenced him. The paintings include Jimi Hendrix, Freddie Mercury, and John Lennon but his latest...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#The Rolling Stones#The Everly Brothers#Poco#The Doobie Brothers#No Filter Tour#Plant Burnett
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Explains Why ‘Road House’ Costar Patrick Swayze Was a ‘Texas Gentleman’

He appeared alongside Patrick Swayze in the film 1989 action film Road House, and now Sam Elliott is opening up about the late actor. During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sam Elliott stated that while he doesn’t actually think the film is great, he does say he loved Swayze, ”He was quite a man. He was the sweetest guy you can imagine. He was an incredible gentleman. He was born in Texas and just had this Texas gentleman thing about him. And he had an incredible work ethic.”
MOVIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Rolling Stone

Mary Bono Asks Court to Dismiss Cher’s ‘Groundless’ $1 Million Royalties Lawsuit

Mary Bono says Cher’s $1 million lawsuit over allegedly unpaid royalties for Sonny & Cher songs including “I Got You Babe” is “groundless” and should be dismissed, according to a new filing in federal court in Los Angeles. The widow of Sonny Bono — who was elected to replace him in Congress just months after his 1998 death in a skiing accident — claims in her new paperwork that federal law, specifically the Copyright Act, is on her side and trumps any state contract or community property laws cited by Cher in her breach of contract complaint filed Oct. 13. In her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
NME

Paul McCartney’s bass breaks world record at auction

A guitar played by Paul McCartney was sold at auction over the weekend, breaking the world record for the most expensive bass in the process. The Yamaha BB-1200 bass guitar, which McCartney used in the studio and on tour with Wings, sold for $496,100 (£374,905), beating the previous record of $384,000 (£290,190) set by The Rolling Stones‘ Bill Wyman’s 1969 Fender Mustang bass in 2020.
ROCK MUSIC
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY
605
Followers
2K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdhifm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy