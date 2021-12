The 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to put together a complete game this season. While they have only come on strong on one side of the ball or for only a half, putting it all together is what many hoped would happen to finish out the season. When the Steelers needed a complete performance the most as they had to travel to Kansas City to take on the number one seeded Chiefs, they gave a complete performance in the other direction where they didn’t put together anything throughout. It was a performance that left many wondering how this team has managed to win seven games this season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO