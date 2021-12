U.Today presents the top four crypto news stories over the past day. Elon Musk created Bitcoin, former SpaceX intern believes. Even 10 years after mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto disappeared, people still continue to speculate about his (or her?) real identity. Former SpaceX intern Sahil Gupta is not an exception. Six days ago, he published a blog post stating that he is now "nearly certain" that Musk is the Bitcoin creator. What reinforced Gupta’s conviction was a 2017 phone call with Musk’s former chief of staff, Sam Teller, during which the latter did not give an immediate response when asked whether the Tesla CEO is Satoshi.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO