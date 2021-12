Here’s a band, a duo actually, that make you sit up and take notice. Featuring Anthony Green (Circa Survive), Clockwise have an attack energy and finesse that on “What Will You Forget” is like a combination of Arctic Monkeys, Capt. Beefheart and angelic-mode Radiohead, all vying for the ear. Yes, it is a bit chaotic, even abrasive, at times, but this psych-rock anarchy demands attention. Jazzy harmonies imbue the upbeat “Dig” whose racing, ultra-fluid guitar contributes to its overall danceability. A ‘90s alt-rock feel permeates “Now We’re Retroceding” which even includes elements of rap/spoken-word. It’s fun hearing these guys let out the throttle on these songs; now we advise maybe taking a step back and simplifying.

