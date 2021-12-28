ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong Siblings Arrested in Crypto-Related Money Laundering Case

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA brother (28) and sister (21) were arrested in Hong Kong on Tuesday after laundering $384 million (roughly $49 million) worth of tainted cash. They would deposit large amounts of money via ATMs at night in a total of 617 transactions. Over the course of the investigation, it was...

