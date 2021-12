Shiba Inu price analysis appears to be bearish. The strongest resistance is present at $0.00003954. The strongest support is present at $0.00003421. The Shiba Inu price analysis reveals the meme cryptocurrency to be in a rut, and the market has been following a significantly fluctuating direction, with the trend being bearish. The cryptocurrency has suffered further devaluation in the past few days; On December 27, 2021, the prof SHIB rose from $0.00003783 to $0.00003914. The meme cryptocurrency proceeded to follow a head and shoulder pattern through the next day. The price of SHIB/USD as of now is $0.00003478.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO