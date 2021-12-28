ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas

Voices: The anniversary of ‘getting Brexit done’ is more a wake than a celebration

By Vince Cable
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39CRoo_0dXXbCij00

I am generally in favour of birthday parties. But, with Brexit, which anniversary are we “celebrating”? This month is the first anniversary of the TCA (the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement: the “deal” concluded on Christmas Eve 2020).

It is also the second birthday of “getting Brexit done”: the ineluctable consequence of the 2019 general election, which secured a parliamentary majority for the withdrawal agreement. For Brexit’s true believers, it is also a diamond jubilee: celebrating opposition to a national journey down a cul-de-sac, which began with talks to enter the European Economic Community 60 years ago.

Is it a celebration or a wake? An Opinium survey suggests that 60 per cent of people think Brexit has gone badly – or worse than they expected – while 42 per cent of Brexit voters share this essentially negative assessment. But that is not the last word (it rarely is where Europe is concerned). “Badly” means different things to different people.

It has always been the case that support for Brexit (and for Remain) came from across the political spectrum; from people with very different objectives and prejudices. I am a veteran of the debates.

On the pro-European side were “One Nation” Tories, Liberals, and Labour Social Democrats. On the Eurosceptic (or Europhobic) side, Tory rebels like Enoch Powell, socialists like Tony Benn, and firebrand Ulster loyalist the Reverend Ian Paisley. The current Brexit coalition – including those expressing disappointment with Brexit – continues to want very different things.

Some expected Brexit to bring immediate benefits, such as more money for the NHS, and more, better-paid jobs freed up by departing Poles. Some saw long-term benefits from rebooting Britain’s economic and social policies (in different, sometimes contradictory, ways). Others regarded the economic agenda as irrelevant to fundamental principles around sovereignty: “taking back control” of borders and laws.

For those in the last group, Brexit is already a success because it happened, and regardless of its consequences, it restored their trust and confidence that government would deliver what they voted for. The British Social Attitudes survey by Sir John Curtice and Alex Scholes showed how powerful this sentiment was among Leave voters.

But that was before the recent collapse, more widely, in trust and confidence in this government. Sir John’s latest analysis of polls suggests that the 74 per cent of Leavers who voted Conservative has shrunk to 53 per cent, but they are not yet securely attached anywhere else.

We now have some real data to evaluate the short-term economic impact of Brexit. But it is very provisional, and incomplete, and difficult to interpret in the context of so much else: notably Covid restrictions, an energy shock, and supply chain disruption, affecting trade flows.

The Centre for European Reform uses a model that suggests – based on other countries’ performance during Covid – that in October, total UK trade in goods was about 16 per cent less than it would have been had we not left the single market and customs union.

Separate data on services trade shows that, between April 2019 and April 2021, services exports to the EU fell twice as heavily as non-EU exports – and there was a similar, proportionate cut in imports.

Since services trade is especially dependent on freedom of movement, there has been an immediate impact – for example, on creative industries, whose performing artists can no longer circulate on European tours. The biggest blow to affect services has yet to fall: Lord Frost’s failure to negotiate any long-term meaningful equivalence for UK regulation on financial services will enable EU financial centres to pick off lucrative bits of British business.

The full economic impact of Brexit is only just beginning. Many of the border checks and inspections set up to police the common standards and regulations of the EU single market are yet to be implemented. And so far, there has been little move from the UK side to diverge from the standards of the EU.

Some industry groups, as in the chemical industry, seem to have successfully warned that there will be unnecessary costs to firms and consumers from the creation of separate UK standards, the purpose of which is merely to display a union jack. The biggest “successes” of Brexit so far have been to negotiate the unchanged “cutting and pasting” of trade agreements with non-EU trade partners.

Therein lies a paradox that troubles many Brexiteers: if “success” is avoiding the costs of divergence, why did we leave in the first place?

There has been one single, concrete step to demonstrate Britain’s new independence: establishment of immigration control over EU workers, governing their admission under a points-based immigration system. The consequence has been labour shortages, especially of lorry drivers. A shortage of seasonal fruit and flower pickers now looms.

Putting together all the fragments of evidence and anecdote, the most plausible estimate of overall trade costs is that of the Office of Budget Responsibility: a permanent loss – an indelible scar – of around 4 per cent of GDP.

Even that fails to consider the cumulative, long-term malaise that will set in once global companies conclude that the UK, outside the EU single market, is no longer a very attractive destination for footloose investment.

The more thoughtful Brexiteers have long understood this risk, and they advocate a new, more entrepreneurial, open, competitive economic model. But that is at odds with the instincts of other Brexiteers, who want a much more statist, interventionist government.

The absence of a coherent post-Brexit economic strategy seems to have been one of the reasons for the resignation of Lord Frost as Brexit negotiator. Another undeclared reason was that he could see the hopelessness of trying to unpick the Northern Ireland protocol that he and Boris Johnson had negotiated, creating a regulatory border between Britain and Northern Ireland: an issue that has destabilised the delicate balance of political forces in the North.

Continued confrontation with the EU will lead to further poisoning of relations with Europe. In turn, progress on the numerous outstanding post-Brexit technical issues (financial services regulation being key) will become more difficult still to attain. An effective trade war would inflict great damage on economies already weakened by Covid, and as the smaller player, the UK would be the big loser. UK obduracy also infuriates the Biden administration, and weakens the “special relationship” with the US.

The inevitable alternative is to capitulate on the big regulatory questions, and to accept the inevitable drift towards a de facto reunification of Ireland. Lord Frost didn’t want to stay around for the surrender.

Instead, that dubious honour has fallen to the foreign secretary, Liz Truss. It is just possible that she may be able to turn a political disaster into an opportunity. Wider political and security cooperation with Europe has largely vanished, having been excluded from the TCA last year.

The commission president pointedly excluded any reference to the UK from her recent hour-long annual address. Yet Britain’s intelligence and defence capability could be a key contributor to shared European endeavours, like deterring Putin’s Russia.

A bit of seasonal goodwill, and a willingness to engage positively, would go a long way to thawing relations with Europe. It is more than possible that Boris Johnson may be ready to go along with doing so, reinventing himself yet again – this time as a statesman – in the closing period of his premiership.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

The Brexit fundamentalists would merely be the latest of his friends and causes to be jettisoned once they have outlived their usefulness. He could conceivably resurrect his second, initially unpublished 2016 essay in which he rehearsed the arguments for close European cooperation.

Whether that happens will depend in part on whether Ms Truss decides to help her boss perform some political gymnastics in the national interest, or to appeal to the nationalistic, gut prejudices of the small club of geriatrics who make up the Tory party membership.

Since the latter is the electorate that chooses the next leader of the Conservative Party and the prime minister, she – like Boris Johnson in 2016 – will find herself choosing between statesmanship and political success.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Boris Johnson, you got Brexit done… now let’s get it done better

IF anyone ever wonders whether Brexit was a good idea, there is always one way to feel better. Which is to look across the Channel to see what the EU is doing. At the very start of this year the deep-rooted problems of the bloc were exposed again. While this country led the world in vaccine development and rollout, the EU was stuck.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Is Britain’s Covid test shortage unique, and is Brexit to blame?

A shortage of Covid home test kits is hitting the UK – with supply chain issues being blamed.For weeks, the NHS website has been running out of kits almost as soon as they become available, and pharmacies in the highest demand area have also run dry.Despite some commentary suggesting otherwise, this shortage is not unique to the UK – although the picture is complex and different countries have different issues depending on how tests are used.Britain’s emphasis on testing, and the availability of free home kits, is among the reasons for particularly high demand.One country facing similar problems is Ireland,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Show us the evidence! Furious Tory MPs and hospitality bosses in Scotland and Wales demand Sturgeon and Drakeford publish figures justifying their Covid crackdown as pubs in England brace for New Year invasion from across the borders

Furious Tory MPs and hospitality bosses in Scotland and Wales today demanded Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford publish figures justifying their Covid crackdowns. City centres in the principalities, including Northern Ireland, were pictured desolate and lifeless last night amid the introduction of new Covid restrictions for pubs and clubs, which included the rule of six and social distancing for thousands of venues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson urges revellers to take a test for New Year despite supply issues

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged revellers to take a coronavirus test ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations but many people cannot access one amid supply issues.Mr Johnson encouraged punters to enjoy the night in a “cautious and sensible way” by ordering a test and booking a booster jab – but pharmacies have warned of “huge” problems with lateral flow deliveries and PCRs are not available to order online for most of the UK.While visiting a vaccination clinic in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, Mr Johnson told reporters: “I think everybody should enjoy New Year but in a cautious and sensible...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Tony Benn
Person
Enoch Powell
Person
Ian Paisley
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Irish diplomats judged Boris Johnson to have ‘naive’ views on Northern Ireland, declassified papers show

Irish diplomats judged Boris Johnson to have “naive” views on Northern Ireland when he worked as a journalist in the 1990s, declassified papers show. After a lunch with Johnson in 1995, one Irish embassy official presciently reported back to Dublin that the 31-year-old journalist, who at the time wrote a column for The Daily Telegraph, was very much a “Eurosceptic”.The papers, which were released to Ireland’s state archive by its Department of Foreign Affairs, also suggest that the future prime minister was already close to John Major’s government and in the loop on No 10 announcements before they were made.Colin...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit blow for disabled people as EU holiday destinations stop recognising UK blue badges

British disability blue badges are no longer being recognised in major holiday destinations across Europe thanks to Brexit, the government has admitted.Automatic recognition for Britain’s 2.4 million blue badge holders – a perk of EU membership – stopped across Europe on 31 December 2020 when the EU transition period ended.Ministers promised to negotiate individual deals with EU countries to recognise British badges, but a year on they have failed to do so for the most popular destinations.Travellers with disabilities still face uncertainty and inconvenience in countries including France, Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal – all of which are still...
EUROPE
The Guardian

Step forward Liz Truss – willing wicker woman for the Brexit bonfire

In The Wicker Man (Robin Hardy, 1973), the key to the sacrifice’s efficacy is that Sergeant Howie (Edward Woodwoodward, 1930), embraces victimhood willingly. And so Liz Truss climbs into her photo-op tank and trundles gladly toward the burning wicker effigy of the role of Chief Negotiator for Exiting the European Union Brexit (formerly Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union), and the poisoned post claims another scalp. Greater love hath no man.
U.K.
The Independent

Call for Liz Truss to be stripped of equalities brief as she spends bulk of time on Brexit and foreign affairs

There were calls today for Liz Truss to be stripped of her role as the government’s minister for women and equalities, after it emerged that she had announced only one official engagement related to the post in the month of December.Ms Truss – seen as a potential successor to Boris Johnson as Tory leader – held on to the equalities position when she was promoted to foreign secretary in September’s reshuffle, and the prime minister has since added responsibility for the Brexit negotiations to her workload after the resignation of David Frost earlier this month.The Liberal Democrats warned that issues...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Conservative Party#Gross Domestic Product#Customs Union#Uk#Opinium#Pro European#Liberals#Labour Social Democrats#Europhobic#Nhs#Poles
The Guardian

‘Almost unsaleable’: slump in school trips to UK blamed on Brexit

Post-Brexit changes to Britain’s immigration rules have triggered an unprecedented collapse in bookings for school trips from the continent, organisers say, with countries such as Ireland and the Netherlands now more popular than the UK. While the pandemic has depressed European school travel in general, the number of short-stay...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Christmas
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
hngn.com

Boris Johnson Plans New COVID-19 Crackdown in the Next 48 Hours; UK's Prime Minister May Ban New Year Parties as Omicron Variant Cases Soar

Boris Johnson said tonight that Christmas may go ahead cautiously, but that additional restriction might be announced in as little as 48 hours, jeopardizing New Year's party preparations. According to reports, a fortnight-long circuit-breaker lockdown could be imposed within days - possibly as early as December 27 - limiting mass...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: More than 10,000 Omicron cases in UK and Brexit minister resigns

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. A major incident has been declared in London and more than 10,000 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in the UK, as the variant surges across the country. A further 90,418 daily Covid cases were reported across the UK on Saturday, after days of record highs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is handed responsibility for negotiating post-Brexit deals with EU replacing Lord Frost who dramatically quit in row with Boris Johnson

Liz Truss will take over responsibility for post-Brexit talks with the EU following the dramatic resignation of Lord Frost. The Foreign Secretary, a favourite of Tory grassroots activists, will take on the role of lead negotiator despite having campaigned on the Remain side during the referendum campaign. The work will...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Northern Ireland Protocol ‘more beneficial than not’, says entrepreneur

Brendan McDowell, of BPerfect Cosmetics, said more US brands are interested in being sold on his website due to access to the EU market. The unique position of Northern Ireland following Brexit has been more beneficial than not for a Co Down make-up entrepreneur. Brendan McDowell, creator of BPerfect Cosmetics,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

How 2021 was the year we rediscovered the beauty of the UK

The grass is always greener – and never more so than when it comes to travel. Despite the UK’s abundance of beauty spots, before coronavirus out-manoeuvred our best-laid travel plans we were a nation of international holidaymakers. To the extent that, in 2018, Brits took more flights abroad than any other nationality.But if one positive could be taken from the last 20 months, it is this – for many of us, 2020 and 2021 were years in which we rediscovered the joy of travelling closer to home.Although much was made of the pandemic-induced “staycation boom”, in reality domestic tourism spending...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Voices: ‘Enjoy yourselves cautiously’ is a vague and confusing message for New Year’s Eve

“Everybody should enjoy new year but in a cautious and sensible way,” Boris Johnson said today on a visit to a vaccination centre (of course). But “enjoy yourselves cautiously” is a vague and confusing message from the government after it decided not to bring in post-Christmas restrictions in England to match those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland (and much of Europe).It’s the latest in a line of mixed messages from a government that does not learn from its previous communications mistakes. After being mocked for saying “don’t go to work, go to work,” it feels like we...
U.K.
The Independent

‘I feel homeless’: Woman with British children who has lived in UK for years denied EU settled status

A woman with British children who has lived in the UK for five years has been refused EU settled status and is still waiting for the decision to be reviewed after months of anticipation.Latvian national Laura Randone, 39, applied to the EU settlement scheme – which EU citizens in the UK must do in order to be granted post-Brexit immigration status – in May 2021 and was informed in August 2021 that her application had been denied.The Home Office said this was because she had “not provided sufficient evidence” to confirm that she was in the UK for the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

404K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy