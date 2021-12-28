ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Masks, politics and our great divide: Why we need to change course now

By Brad Inman
Inman.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Inman can’t recall a time when we all were so righteously indignant. Name-calling, picking petty fights and silent judgement are the name of the game. It’s time to bridge the divide. This fall while attending Inman Connect in Las Vegas, I was strolling through an outdoor...

www.inman.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily American

Column: The country is divided, we need to come together

It’s happening. My infamous generation, the Boomers, are making sure we leave this earth with a bang, a very big bang. On Sunday, I took my grandson to a local playground where I encountered another set of grandparents. Our conversation started out pleasant enough. We discussed family, grandkids, the weather and life.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

America's biggest vaccine holdouts aren't Republicans - they're young people who think COVID only poses a risk to the elderly, new data analysis finds

Americans who've avoided getting a COVID vaccine are more likely to have done so because they're young, and not because they're right wing, recent data analysis has found. Professor Anthony DiMaggio, who works in the political science department at Lehigh University, said the contrast in vaccination updates between Americans aged over 65 and under was far more marked than the difference in shot uptake between Democrats and Republicans.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thewestsidegazette.com

The Safe Negro Strikes Again: Winsome Sears Bashes Critical Race Theory For White Conservative Applause

Virginia’s new lieutenant governor-elect is not opposed to Black history being taught in general, so long as it’s taught in a way that doesn’t make the whites feel bad. During an interview with CNN on Sunday, Sears came through with a picture-perfect example of what makes her a white nationalist sockpuppet as she decried Critical Race Theory while obfuscating what it actually is.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Company#Great Divide#Inman Connect
The Week

The weird spiral of declining Christianity in America

The decline of American Christianity is continuing apace. The Pew Research Center reports today that the number of self-identified Christians has declined by 12 percentage points since 2012, while religious "nones" have grown by 10 points during that time. (Other surveys have shown similar drops.) Christians are still the dominant cultural group in America — at 63 percent of the population, they still have a two-to-one advantage over the non-religious — but they're not quite as dominant as they used to be.
RELIGION
thewestsidegazette.com

GOP Candidate Mellissa Carone Says Government Wants To ‘Eliminate The White People’ With Critical Race Theory

Basically, Mellissa Carone is just another indication that Republicans have trapped themselves into a corner where it will be peddling anti-intellectualism and racism to its base of racist idiots for the foreseeable future. Written By Zack Linly. (Source NewsOne):. At this point, it’s not even much of a controversial thing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Upworthy

Boomer Dad explains why America is experiencing labor issues and hits the nail on the head

Millennials and Gen Z do not necessarily look up to the boomer generation because a majority of them are condescending, often branding the younger generation as lazy. While the boomers enjoyed a fair wage and were able to live out the American Dream, the same cannot be said of the younger generations. One boomer's child took to Reddit to explain their father's take on the worker shortage and for a change, that's one boomer all of the younger generations agree with. He explained in detail how America took a turn for the worse in 1963, effectively moving money from the hands of the workers to that of the owners.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
carolinajournal.com

Review: Critical Race Theory leans heavily on false history and Marxist worldview

Fundamentally anti-American in its worldview, critical race theory makes racism fashionable again. That’s the conclusion of Carol M. Swain and Christopher J. Schorr in “Black Eye for America: How Critical Race Theory is Burning Down the House.”. Fortunately, the authors offer ways to fight back against a doctrine...
SCIENCE
Daily Free Press

Let’s Talk About: The irony of anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers who say “my body, my choice”

The first time I saw a photo of an anti-masker holding a sign that read “My body, my choice,” I was quite perplexed and a little thrown off. Usually, the phrase is used as a response to conservatives who criticize women for choosing to end their pregnancies. In this context, when a woman says “My body, my choice,” it simply demonstrates how women must often defend themselves from an institution that believes they have the right to limit a person’s reproductive agency.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘I had a Black friend’: Lawmaker’s tone deaf tweet on racism gets blasted on Twitter

Republican lawmaker Patricia Morgan is at the centre of a controversy after she tweeted that she had lost a Black friend due to critical race theory.In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rhode Island state representative said: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant.”“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT” she added.I had a black friend. I liked her...
POLITICS
wealthmanagement.com

What We Learned, and How COVID-19 Changed Our Practice

I could see their faces on my screen, but when their mouths moved, I couldn’t hear anything. “Mr. Smith, do you see the icon that looks like a microphone at the bottom of your screen?” I found myself yelling into my microphone, a souped-up version that looks like the prop Larry King used on CNN. We bought these for our attorneys and staff conducting video conferences, because they transmit higher quality sound than the ones built into the cameras.
PUBLIC HEALTH
strategy+business

The readback: Books we liked in 2021

Throughout the year, our reviewers delved into the latest business books to unearth essential ideas, observations, and lessons from business history, current events, and state-of-the-art research. Here are half a dozen reads we found particularly thought-provoking in 2021. Remote Work Revolution: Succeeding from Anywhere. by Tsedal Neeley, Harper Business, 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
GV Wire

The Most Conservative And Most Liberal Cities In America

America’s most conservative cities are skewed toward being more liberal than one might expect, according to an analysis by The Economist. The analysis also shows that the most conservative cities are not as conservative as the most liberal cities are liberal.
POLITICS
Inman.com

7 big real estate myths you need to know the truth about

There are so many misconceptions agents believe about this industry. But that’s exactly what’s stopping them from growing. So here are the untrue things you’ve probably heard about real estate — and why you should ignore them. Perception is not always reality. This is especially true...
REAL ESTATE
Tahlequah Daily Press

America's growing cult of personality

A recent article in Salon online magazine by Henri A. Giroux argues that right-wing authoritarianism is winning a new-found audience. But education is the fix, because it gives individuals the critical thinking skills to become aware of the freedoms they are giving up. Increasingly, women have the feeling that our...
POLITICS
WFMZ-TV Online

The Divided Jewish Political Community in America

As the 2022 midterm election approaches, pundits and politicos will undoubtedly talk about the Jewish community’s interests. But speaking about “the Jewish community” these days is a huge mistake. Maybe more than ever, there is no single Jewish voice in America. Like most of America, the Jewish community has become deeply sorted along ideological lines. While politically and culturally Orthodox Jews are generally in line with evangelical and other Christian conservatives, politically liberal Jews (who are almost entirely non-Orthodox) have turned away from traditional institutions and cultural markers of Judaism. Their politically conservative non-Orthodox counterparts, though, staunchly support Israel and value traditions and distinctive Jewish cultural mores.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy