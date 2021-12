On Monday, South Korea approved an emergency authorisation of US drug giant Pfizer Inc.'s oral drug to treat COVID-19, making it the first such pill to be used in the country. Paxlovid is the antiviral pill for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients at increased risk of hospitalization or death, according to Pfizer and the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. The Ministry convened a panel of experts from both inside and outside to review the safety and efficacy of Paxlovid, and concluded that the oral pill is needed to deal with the public health crisis, reports Yonhap News Agency.

