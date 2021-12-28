ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Do Kids Act Better When School Uniforms Are the Norm? Maybe Not

Corydon Times-Republican
 1 day ago

School uniforms don’t appear to improve student behavior or attendance patterns, according to a national study of school-aged children. Data shows that 20 percent of U.S. public schools in the 2017-2018 school year required uniforms. The National Center for Education Statistics also said that a greater percentage of urban public schools required uniforms than those in suburbs, towns and rural areas. A higher percentage of schools where 76 percent or more of the students were eligible for free or reduced-price lunches than schools with a lower eligibility percentage also reported a school uniform requirement.
