Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — Nearly 200 of the 600 new police officers needed have been hired for the municipality. Mayor Lili Campos says 188 new police officers have been hired and put into the field around the municipality of Solidaridad. She says that the 188 are already on active duty, while another 76 cadets remain in training. The active officers are being dispersed in Playa del Carmen, Puerto Aventuras and Puerto Maya.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO