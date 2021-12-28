Mainframes In A Digital World: Updating The Platform

BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in healthcare data management and analytics, announced a new clinical collaboration with the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine (CCPM) and reported on its outstanding 2021 performance. Its new data partnership with the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine (CCPM) will support the clinical translation of its basic research, including the potential to ensure improved and more personalized drug compatibility for patients. During 2021, BCP has successfully delivered significantly expanded global real-world data (RWD) and platform access in order to support precision medicine-led healthcare research and development (R&D). Leveraging its Data Network and the flagship BC|INSIGHT platform, which curates and analyses data in a secure format to advance personalized healthcare research, BCP has conducted impactful and transformational initiatives in key areas such as lung cancer, COVID-19, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and several others.

