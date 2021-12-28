ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Mainframes In A Digital World: Updating The Platform

By T S Lakshmi Narasimhan
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Assessing and updating workhorse mainframes for the digital era isn’t a straight-through process. Here’s our guidance on how to move forward and reap rapid returns say T S Lakshmi Narasimhan and Niranjan Kulkarni, Cognizant Application Modernization Architects. Part 1 of this series revealed how and why concerns...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET
techacrobat.com

Even after Google, Microsoft become recent to backed out, CES 2022 will take place

We have previously reported that Google, Microsoft and other major tech giants have backed out of the CES 2022. But, the association stays unfazed by the dropping out of big participants. The team has no intentions to cancel the event or host it virtually. In the past, major technology companies such as Twitter, Amazon and Pinterest had backed out of the event due to Omicron concerns.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

New platform to boost digital skills of people with intellectual disabilities

WaytoB CEO Talita Holzer discusses the new digital skills education platform that is expected to launch next year. Researchers at Trinity College Dublin have partnered with Irish start-up WaytoB to create DigiAcademy, an e-learning platform to teach digital skills to people with intellectual disabilities. The platform is part of Digi-ID,...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Hybrid Cloud#Data Management#Digital Transformation#Platforming#Devops
World Economic Forum

This platform can help policymakers increase digital inclusion

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. More than a third of the world's population is not participating in the digital economy. Policymakers lack the tools and resources to bridge the digital divide. The EDISON Alliance is constructing...
INTERNET
aithority.com

D2iQ Updates Kubernetes Platform With More Streamlined Operations

Leading independent Kubernetes platform improves automation and management of production-ready workflows, simplifying data pipeline provisioning and reducing downtime. D2iQ, a leading independent Kubernetes platform, announced version 2.1 of the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP). The latest update of DKP improves automation for DevOps to enable more efficient operations while enhancing the power and flexibility of Kubernetes. With full integration of GitOps workflows for easier management of Kubernetes clusters in production environments, DKP 2.1 reduces the operational loads on developer teams.
SOFTWARE
uasweekly.com

METAGEO Launches with 3D Map Platform for Bringing the Real World into the Metaverse

Today, METAGEO announces the launch of its GIS platform to enable organizations of all sizes to host, analyze, find and share 3D map datasets between any internet-capable device. The platform processes any location-based map or sensor data from the real world, combines it into a single 3D virtual environment and streams it to any device or Metaverse platform.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

BC Platforms Delivers On Global Real-World Data And Platform Access

BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in healthcare data management and analytics, announced a new clinical collaboration with the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine (CCPM) and reported on its outstanding 2021 performance. Its new data partnership with the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine (CCPM) will support the clinical translation of its basic research, including the potential to ensure improved and more personalized drug compatibility for patients. During 2021, BCP has successfully delivered significantly expanded global real-world data (RWD) and platform access in order to support precision medicine-led healthcare research and development (R&D). Leveraging its Data Network and the flagship BC|INSIGHT platform, which curates and analyses data in a secure format to advance personalized healthcare research, BCP has conducted impactful and transformational initiatives in key areas such as lung cancer, COVID-19, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and several others.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Tire Business

Conti taps digital NR trading platform for more transparency

HANOVER, Germany — Hoping to provide greater transparency to its natural-rubber supply practices, Continental A.G. is turning to a digital trading platform, HeveaConnect, for some of its NR purchasing. "Our goal is to procure all materials from responsible sources," Andrea Appel, head of purchasing at Continental's tires business unit,...
CONTINENTAL, OH
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm Avant Announces Launch of Digital Banking Platform

a financial technology firm that aims to give middle-income consumers access to the credit they “deserve,” has announced the official launch of Avant Banking. The launch of Avant Banking further expands the firm’s financial product portfolio of personal loans, credit cards and auto refinance. This announcement has come after the Fintech platform’s acquisition of Zero Financial, Inc. and its virtual banking app, Level, in April of this year.
BUSINESS
pymnts

FinTech Oportun Completes Acquisition of Banking Platform Digit

Fintech Oportun has acquired neobanking platform Digit, which provides automated savings, investing and banking tools, the companies announced Wednesday (Dec. 22). Oportun works in low- to moderate-income lending. By buying Digit, Oportun will boost its artificial intelligence (AI) and digital capabilities to further help its customers meet financial needs. The...
BUSINESS
InfoQ.com

AWS Offers a Mainframe Modernization Service for Customers to Move from Their Mainframes

During re:Invent 2021, AWS launched a mainframe migration service allowing customers to migrate and modernize their on-premises mainframe workloads to a managed and highly available runtime environment on AWS. The service called AWS Mainframe Modernization is currently in preview. Today customers have various options to move mainframes to the cloud...
COMPUTERS
Itproportal

How to choose the best digital experience platform

The pandemic has fuelled a desire for digitalization across all industries, but it's crucial that your organization can provide an excellent digital experience for your customers. The pandemic has fueled changes to our work and daily routines, with a desire for convenience and door-to-door service driving digitalization across all industries....
INTERNET
IEEE Spectrum

A Quadrillion Mainframes on Your Lap

Whenever I hear someone rhapsodize about how much more computer power we have now compared with what was available in the 1960s during the Apollo era, I cringe. Those comparisons usually grossly underestimate the difference. By 1961, a few universities around the world had bought IBM 7090 mainframes. The 7090...
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

Legible Announces Agreement with Ingram Content Group for its Digital Sales Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2021-- Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (“Legible”), a browser-based, mobile-first, globally accessible online eBook reading and publishing platform, is delighted to announce that it is working with one of the largest digital asset management and distribution platforms in the world, CoreSource®, from Ingram Content Group (“Ingram”).
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Five predictions for the creator economy in 2022

There’s never been a more pronounced focus on the creator economy. Monetizing digital content is nothing new, but the pandemic turbocharged the sector as people turned to social and subscription platforms to supplement their income during stay-at-home measures—or out of boredom like many TikTok stars who joined the growing platform as something to do and found a full-time career.
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

Globe Telecom Picks LotusFlare to Develop New Digital Experience Platform

LotusFlare recently announced it has partnered with Globe Telecom, the leading mobile operator in the Philippines, to launch The New GlobeOne Super App. Built with the vision to have one app for all customers, The New GlobeOne Super App firstly focused on prepaid users in its initial release on August 10th to capture Globe’s mass market. The postpaid features will be launched soon to complete Globe customer experience. That way every Globe’s customer could easily access service, learn about promotions and get rewards. The Globe Digital Growth Team and LotusFlare designed, developed, tested and launched the new platform within a six month period.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Paymentus Adds Digital Wallets, Instant Payments to Harris Utilities Platform

Cloud-based billing and payment platform Paymentus has announced an expansion of its 20-plus-year partnership with Harris Utility Group to add digital wallets and instant payment capabilities to Harris’ SilverBlaze customer engagement platform, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS. Integrating Paymentus Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and fully-hosted billing and payments...
TECHNOLOGY
beincrypto.com

What Is the Metaverse? The Digital World of the Future

Ever since Zuckerberg posted his vision of the metaverse, the online world has started wondering how it will work and how we can use it. While the promised metaverse is yet to be released, it might not take more than a VR headset to enter this new wonderworld of digital wonders.
INTERNET
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
93K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy