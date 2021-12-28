Gino talks with producers of 'Cobra Kai'

We’re just under two weeks now from the arrival of Cobra Kai season 4 — why not celebrate with some of the latest posters?. If you’ve see any of the hype so far regarding the new season, then you know or less what we’re building up to at this point: An epic karate showdown like no other. In one corner, we’ve got the team-up of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, who are bringing their students together like never before. Meanwhile, in the other you’ve got Cobra Kai, led now by the one-two punch of John Kreese and Terry Silver, who will be a huge part of the upcoming season.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO