The iPhone 13 was released three months ago, and alleged leaks for the iPhone 14 are already flowing in at a steady pace. One rumor, which is as hopeful as it is persistent, is that the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will get new displays without a notch and instead use a hole-punch cutout for their selfie cameras. This rumor isn't entirely new and, in fact, earlier this year, there were murmurs that the iPhone 13 would go notchless, too. Turns out there is a notch on all four of the iPhone 13 models, albeit one that is 20% smaller.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO