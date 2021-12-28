ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

One local county sees 600% increase in average daily COVID-19 cases

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfTez_0dXXRXio00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More people are getting tested for COVID-19 now than at any other point in the pandemic, according to Florida’s latest numbers.

It’s evident as people are waiting hours for testing at sites like the Econ Soccer Complex in Orange County.

The line stretched all the way onto Colonial Drive on Monday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Along with an increase in testing, we’re also seeing an increase in positive cases.

Dr. Jason Salemi has been tracking the pandemic for about two years now.

READ: Coronavirus symptom checker: Does a cough mean omicron, a cold or the flu?

“From the beginning of the delta surge until we reached an average of 21,000 cases per day was about a 36-day window. So a little bit over a month, with omicron, we’ve gone from the beginning of the surge to over 21,000 cases per day, in 12 days, less than two weeks,” Salemi said.

Orange County recorded a 600% increase in average daily COVID-19 cases.

Miami-Dade County recorded the highest at an almost 1,800% case increase.

READ: Coronavirus tests: How can you get an at-home COVID-19 test?

Testing sites at Barnett Park and the Econ Soccer Complex open at 9 a.m.

County leaders are urging everyone to register online before arriving to save time and keep the line moving.

“Do plan to get here early,” said Delisa Craig, the Econ Soccer Complex site manager. “I would definitely not suggest coming at 3 or 4 o’clock because you’re likely not going to be able to be seen with waits like this.”

To register online, click here.

Registering does not guarantee that you’ll get tested. You still need to show up early.

On Monday, site officials cut the line off at around noon.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Cleaning service worker attacked by tiger at Florida zoo

NAPLES, Fla. — A cleaning service worker was attacked by a tiger at a southwest Florida zoo on Wednesday, authorities and zoo officials confirmed. According to a news release from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, after the Naples Zoo had closed to the public at 4:30 p.m. EST, a third-party cleaning service worker contracted by the zoo entered an unauthorized area near a male tiger named Eko that was inside its enclosure. The company typically cleans restrooms and the gift shop but not the animal enclosures.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

More cruise ships under CDC investigation due to COVID cases

MIAMI — (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more cruise ships due to new cases of COVID-19 as the omicron variant drives extremely high infection levels in the industry hub of Florida. The CDC said 88 vessels are now either under investigation...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Live updates: COVID postpones annual dog show in New York

NEW YORK — A surge of coronavirus cases in New York has forced the postponement of another signature event, the Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show. The show announced Wednesday it has postponed its 146th annual event to have been contested in late January. The announcement didn’t give a new date for the show but said it would be later in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

Orlando city leaders cancel this year’s Orange Ball Drop

Orlando, Fla. — For at least 20 years, people in Orlando have seen the Orange Ball drop in downtown, which is usually part of a New Year’s Eve party on Church Street. However, city leaders say that unfortunately, the tradition will not happen to close out 2021, and will instead start back up again in 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Orange County, FL
Health
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WDBO

Lake Tahoe sees 16 feet of snow in December, crushing records

NEW YORK — Following a year of both extreme heat and drought, Lake Tahoe has seen a record-breaking amount of snow this December, according to the U.C. Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab. The Tahoe area has seen 210 inches of snow since the beginning of the month, the lab,...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

Coronavirus: 3 lions at New Orleans zoo test positive

NEW ORLEANS — Three African lions at a New Orleans zoo have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, officials said Tuesday. The Audubon Zoo announced in news release that Arnold, Asani and Kali tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The zoo’s animal care staff made the determination after noticing the lions coughing and suffering from nasal discharge, according to the release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Econ Soccer Complex#Omicron
WDBO

Live updates: Las Vegas going ahead with New Year's Eve bash

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas isn’t canceling or scaling back plans for New Year’s Eve gatherings. More than 300,000 visitors are expected in town for events including a New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip that was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WDBO

Coronavirus: Fauci advises against large gatherings on New Year’s Eve

Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended that Americans avoid large-scale gatherings on New Year’s Eve, advising instead that people have smaller parties with people who are vaccinated and have received booster shots against COVID-19. Because the omicron variant continues to spread across the nation, Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
43K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy