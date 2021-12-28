One local county sees 600% increase in average daily COVID-19 cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More people are getting tested for COVID-19 now than at any other point in the pandemic, according to Florida’s latest numbers.

It’s evident as people are waiting hours for testing at sites like the Econ Soccer Complex in Orange County.

The line stretched all the way onto Colonial Drive on Monday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Along with an increase in testing, we’re also seeing an increase in positive cases.

Dr. Jason Salemi has been tracking the pandemic for about two years now.

READ: Coronavirus symptom checker: Does a cough mean omicron, a cold or the flu?

“From the beginning of the delta surge until we reached an average of 21,000 cases per day was about a 36-day window. So a little bit over a month, with omicron, we’ve gone from the beginning of the surge to over 21,000 cases per day, in 12 days, less than two weeks,” Salemi said.

Orange County recorded a 600% increase in average daily COVID-19 cases.

Miami-Dade County recorded the highest at an almost 1,800% case increase.

READ: Coronavirus tests: How can you get an at-home COVID-19 test?

Testing sites at Barnett Park and the Econ Soccer Complex open at 9 a.m.

County leaders are urging everyone to register online before arriving to save time and keep the line moving.

“Do plan to get here early,” said Delisa Craig, the Econ Soccer Complex site manager. “I would definitely not suggest coming at 3 or 4 o’clock because you’re likely not going to be able to be seen with waits like this.”

To register online, click here.

Registering does not guarantee that you’ll get tested. You still need to show up early.

On Monday, site officials cut the line off at around noon.