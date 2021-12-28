ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bayern Munich 'stepping up their interest in Liverpool target Raphinha' with the Bundesliga giants 'ready to test Leeds' in the January transfer window for the £60m winger

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Bayern Munich are reportedly stepping up their interest in Brazilian Leeds star Raphinha.

The 25-year-old who has scored eight Premier League goals this season has also been the speculation of interest from Liverpool.

Leeds are hopeful they can reach an agreement with the player to extend his contract which currently expires in June 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYyj4_0dXXQHoD00
Bayern Munich and Liverpool are reportedly interested in Leeds winger Raphinha

The Sun have reported that the Bundesliga giants are ready to 'test Leeds' resolve' in the January transfer window, but would be prepared to wait until the summer.

Marcelo Bielsa's side value the winger at around £60m and insist they have had no contact with Bayern Munich.

Raphinha, who joined Leeds from Rennes for £20m in October 2020, has been the club's best player so far this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35UzjI_0dXXQHoD00
Julian Nagelsmann's side could step up their interest with an offer in the January window

His performances have caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds monitoring the Brazilian ace as well as West Ham star Jarrod Bowen.

Liverpool are known to be on the hunt for reinforcements in the forward areas, given that the prolific trident of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are each entering the final 18 months of their contracts.

The Reds are also faced with the prospect of losing both Salah and Mane on a temporary basis as each Africa Cup of Nations tournaments comes around, as will soon be the case in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9t7a_0dXXQHoD00
Liverpool are in the hunt for reinforcements with three of their star players in the final 18 months of their contract
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEERd_0dXXQHoD00
Raphinha has been in fine form for a struggling Leeds side scoring eight league goals

Raphinha has recently broken into the senior Brazil national side, yet maintains his happiness at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa.

When asked if he felt he could achieve his goals at his current club, Raphinha told BBC Radio Leeds: 'Without a doubt.

'When you bring together players with a real, strong, winning desire together with the manager, the coaching staff, fans who love the club, you create a wonderful atmosphere in the stadium and at the training ground.'

Comments / 0

