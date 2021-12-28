ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Britney Spears shares rare video of sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, as star wants more kids after ‘abusive’ conservatorship

By Shan Ally
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

BRITNEY Spears has been enjoying some quality time with her sons after she revealed that she wants to have “another baby.”

The Toxic songstress, 40, and her future hubby Sam Asghari, 27, shared a sweet video with sons Sean, 16 and Jayden, 15 as they spent the day making memories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q56Ez_0dXXPxPA00
Britney Spears spent a day with her sons
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Py1HZ_0dXXPxPA00
The popstar took her kids to an immersive experience
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxbaz_0dXXPxPA00
The family day out was a success

The youngsters were seen having a plenty of fun at an immersive experience - where the art comes alive on the walls to allow people to engage with sight and touch.

The teenagers also used UV neon paint to make various designs and were filmed having a dance and a laugh.

Wearing a black mini skirt and a classic white t-shirt, Britney looked happier than ever as she enjoyed a boogie and beamed as she recorded her sons having a good time.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Britney wrote: "Adventures with the kids are so much fun 🤩."

Fans were thrilled to see Britney enjoying some precious time with her sons.

One wrote: "We love seeing you happy, with your boys."

Another posted: "Finally she actually gets to spend time with her kids."

"So happy to see you enjoy time with your sons," another added.

The Circus singer recently opened up about having more kids just days after her conservatorship that “forced her to get an IUD” ended.

In November, Britney shared a black and white photo of a young child standing on their tip toes as they stood next to their mother.

Alongside the photo, the singer wrote: “I'm thinking about having another baby !!!

“I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure!!!!”

After previously teasing a "new addition" to their family, Sam opened up to TMZ about he and Britney's holiday plans.

Asked by a TMZ reporter: "What are you and Britney's plans for Christmas?" Sam responded, "Baby making."

The reporter then probed: "Anything special?" to which Sam again said, "Baby making. A lot of baby making."

WANTING MORE KIDS

The singer has been open about the many things she wasn't allowed to do during the conservatorship, which included having more kids.

During a court hearing in June, Britney said she wanted to get married and take out her IUD to have another baby.

However, she claimed the conservatorship prevented her from taking out her IUD.

She said at the time: “I want to get married and have a baby.

“I wanted to take the IUD out and have a baby but conservator won't let me because they don't want me to have a baby.”

Britney's wishes seem to be coming to fruition, as she became engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, back in September.

She is already to mother to sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex Kevin Federline, 43.

The former couple were married from 2004-2007.

SHE'S FREE

Britney's conservatorship officially ended after 13 years without requiring any further mental evaluation as Judge Brenda Penny ruled in favor of the Grammy award winner.

In September, Judge Penny ruled that Britney's conservatorship be terminated, giving the hitmaker control of her life for the first time since before 2008.

Britney's case returned to a Los Angeles courtroom where Judge Penny made a number of bombshell rulings, following her father Jamie Spears' decision to step down from the conservatorship the month prior.

She ruled to suspend Jamie from the conservatorship, however, it did not mean the end of the conservatorship altogether.

Speaking in court, Judge Brenda Penny said at the time: "Based on what I read in the filings, and I read everything. I do believe the suspension of Jamie Spears is in the best interest of Britney Spears.

"The current situation is unattainable. The court finds the toxic environment Jamie Spears has created needs to be removed today."

BRITNEY LOVES HER FANS

Shortly after Britney's conservatorship officially ended, the singer took to social media to thank her fans for their support.

Alongside a video of fans celebrating outside of the courthouse, she wrote: "Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!!

"I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!

"Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twZJk_0dXXPxPA00
The kids enjoyed the interactive games
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSDGw_0dXXPxPA00
They were seen having a dance
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Vh7q_0dXXPxPA00
Britney and fiance Sam Asghari have been open about their plans to have a baby

